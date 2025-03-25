Pretty in pink: Mumbai's new residential tower shakes up the cityscape
'Satguru’s Rendezvous' in Mumbai houses luxury apartments behind its elegant fluted concrete skin. We take a tour.
Mumbai’s eclectic skyline has a new focal point thanks to the arrival of Satguru’s Rendezvous, a 22-storey tower of luxury condos designed by Mazumdar Bravo Architects in collaboration with Nudes Architecture for developers Satguru. Nearly 300 foot in height, the new apartment building is characterised by its fluted pink concrete façade, a design developed by Nuru Karim of Nudes Architecture, inspired by the lotus flower.
Tour this new, pink Mumbai tower
The project involved the complete refurbishment and extension of an existing tower, with the intention of creating a structure with a bold, distinct identity to differentiate it from the sea of non-descript apartment blocks that now define India’s largest city. Located in the coastal suburb of Bandra, Satguru’s Rendezvous offers its residents far-reaching views across the dense cityscape.
From the outset, the renovation was intended to take the tower upmarket, appealing to buyers in search of luxury, privacy and innovative design. The developers describe the designed as aiming to ‘capture the spirit of the city – at once vibrant, eclectic and full of surprises.’
New planting, vegetation and green terraces are an integral part of the design, particularly at street level, where a three-storey podium, containing the parking garage, fitness centre and pool, defines the borders of the site. The residences rise up above this plinth, following the same material aesthetic. The upper level is designated as a shared garden, with walking tracks, verdant planting and shaded seating areas.
New apartments have been added above the initial eight storeys, which house the existing housing society members. These apartments each have four bedrooms and view over the city to the Arabian Sea. There’s also a sunset deck for the residents on the uppermost floor.
The combination of fluted curves, the soft pink hue of the concrete – which glows red at sunset – and the cascading greenery on the lower floors, all serve to distinguish Satguru’s Rendezvous from its surroundings. The entrance lobby is another meticulously designed space, set beneath a high ceiling featuring wood-clad vaults and stone walls and desks. Italian marble is also used extensively in the bathrooms of the new apartments.
‘The building is a testament to visionary patronage and an evolving architectural discourse in India,’ says Nuru Karim, ‘Satguru Developers are shaping a new narrative for luxury residential design in India—one that is deeply rooted in material innovation, contextual responsiveness, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.’
