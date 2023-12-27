OpenIdeas has designed Link House, an expansive Gujarat family complex
Link House accommodates two households in high modern style in the Indian state of Gujarat, innovatively planned around the requirements of a large extended family
Located in the western state of Gujarat, Link House is a monumental private residence designed for a family of real estate magnates. The expansive but challenging project is the work of OpenIdeas, a design office with studios in Ahmedabad and Surat. The brief called for two separate but interlinked houses, for a father and a son, on a relatively small plot of land, hence the name of the project.
Link House: two homes, together but independent
Link House might contain two independent living spaces, but there are also key shared elements. As well as an expansive underground garage and cinema room, each house has access to an entertainment suite on the upper level, bridging the space between the two houses with a pool, terrace and large living room. Patios, terraces, courtyards and hidden gardens are scattered around the plot, creating a series of private and intimate spaces to occupy.
An aerial view shows how the two structures are woven together, with a dynamic entrance bridge that rises up from the street entrance to the upper level entertaining spaces, offering views above and under the link to the lawns beyond. ‘This space becomes more than just a pool area,’ says OpenIdeas’ Monarch Champaneri, ‘it’s a communal area where the family gathers and simply revel in the warmth of each other’s company.’
The lower level entrance is the way in to the parents’ house, with a more enclosed, protective feeling. Underneath the link bridge is a courtyard with a swing seat and planters, leading directly out on to the lawns. A circular rooflight set into the bottom of the pool filters light through the shifting waters.
The basement is also linked to each house and contains a serene wood lined private spa, along with a circular skylight and vitrine-like planter that brings greenery down into this calming concrete cave, with its undulating ceilings and carefully selected pieces of art and furniture.
Finishes and fixtures mix and match rough concrete with Italian marble and warm wood joinery. The circular skylight is a device that crops up throughout, from the entrance porch to the pool, and while the front façade is private and shielded, the principal rooms have walls of glass that bring the multi-level garden into the interior.
Each house has a slightly different character, with a more refined, pared back and sober palette for the parents’ house, and a bolder, more contemporary approach for the son and his family. Everything comes together at key points to mark the closeness of the extended family unit.
‘The link between the two blocks is not just physical but also symbolic,’ says Champaneri, ‘It signifies the bridge /link between generations, ideologies and experiences.’
OpenIdeas was set up in 2009 by Monarch Champaneri, Nilesh Gajera and Niralee Champaneri. The multi-disciplinary studio brings together the experience each partner garnered in practices around the world, including Murphy/Jahn Architects in Chicago and Sebastian Wagner Architects in Berlin. Working on both architecture and interiors, the firm has worked on everything from family houses to industrial complexes.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Rebirth on the clifftops: Southern Ocean Lodge returns to full splendour
Following the country’s disastrous 2019 bushfires, Southern Ocean Lodge reopens in one of Australia’s wildest and most enchanting remote corners
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Heads up: art exhibitions to see in January 2024
Start the year right with the Wallpaper* pick of art exhibitions to see in January 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Dal Chodha’s new book is an ode to 1970s fashion bible ‘Cheap Chic’
Part fan letter, part cultural commentary, Dal Chodha’s ‘You gotta keep your head straight about clothes’ (Tenderbooks) is a unique testament to fostering a personal sense of style
By Mary Cleary Published
-
This Chandigarh home is a meditative sanctuary for multigenerational living
Residence 91, by Charged Voids is a Chandigarh home built to maintain the tradition of close family ties
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Studio Mumbai exhibition at Fondation Cartier explores craft, architecture and ‘making space’
A Studio Mumbai exhibition at Paris’ Fondation Cartier explores the trailblazing Indian practice’s inspired, hands-on approach
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Debris Block House in India’s Bengaluru nestles into its leafy landscape
Debris Block House by Collective Project intertwines contemporary architecture, flora and roof gardens, as it nestles within its native landscape
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Misa Architects, India: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Misa Architects from Ahmedabad, India, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 is a celebration of its ‘garden city’, Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport in India gets a new terminal by SOM, prioritising sustainability and wellbeing
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Indian house: surveying the country’s contemporary domestic space
We survey the Indian house through case studies that celebrate residential architecture in the South Asian country
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Farm8 bridges art and regenerative farming in a New Delhi village
Farm8, a community farming project in New Delhi, now offers a leafy retreat for visiting artists
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cabin House by Taliesyn is an earthy urban escape
Cabin House by Taliesyn, melds modern lifestyles with vernacular architecture, creating an earthy escape in bustling Bengaluru
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published