House of Greens in India’s Bengaluru is defined by its cascading foliage

In the suburbs of Bengaluru, India, House of Greens is a private slice of serenity, tucked away behind falling vines and leafy shrubbery. The home is designed by 4site Architects, who focused on creating a residence in touch with nature, visually and physically, for their clients.

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

Bengaluru’s House of Greens by 4site Architects

The architecture firm, based in Bengaluru, wanted its work to reflect its home town's nickname, 'City of Gardens', a nod to its abundance of green space. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding gardens, parks and lakes, this home is a tranquil retreat with sustainable architecture and greenery at its core (also shown in Bengaluru's Debris Block House by Collective Project, which similarly intertwines contemporary architecture and flora).

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

A pocket of peace within suburbia, House of Greens welcomes you in with an idol of Krishna (the Hindu god of compassion, protection, and love) placed in the lobby. The open-plan ground floor lowers the barrier between indoor and outdoor living (an approach also seen in another we recently explored, Chandigarh home Residence 91, by Charged Voids).

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

A double-height living area expands out into the garden, while on the first floor, the principal bedroom is accompanied by a separate garden terrace. On the second floor, there is a further bedroom, a gym and a terraced garden. Within each space there is an abundance of lush flora pouring in from the outside, allowing the clients to connect with nature seamlessly.

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

The lead architect and founder of 4site Architects, Chandrakant S Kanthigavi, wanted to draw upon sustainable architecture principles as part of the design process. These values are rooted firmly in the scheme's foundations by offering a garden experience within every space of the residence. Natural elements have been incorporated into the home with a variety of laterite stone cladding and natural granite.

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

A staircase cascades across levels, carving a pathway through different areas in the house. Timber door and window frames further reflect the sustainable values shared by the architects and clients.

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

The functionality of the home has not been compromised, with large folding windows welcoming passive ventilation. Energy-efficient systems, including natural lighting and rainwater harvesting, contribute to the home’s low environmental footprint.

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

The interior detailing includes a mix of bespoke, built-in pieces, as well as traditional outdoor furnishings, a playful swing seat, and an abundance of potted plants that adds to the tranquil atmosphere.

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

4sitearchitects.com