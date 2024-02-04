House of Greens in India’s Bengaluru is defined by its cascading foliage

Bengaluru House of Greens
(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)
In the suburbs of Bengaluru, India, House of Greens is a private slice of serenity, tucked away behind falling vines and leafy shrubbery. The home is designed by 4site Architects, who focused on creating a residence in touch with nature, visually and physically, for their clients. 

Bengaluru House of Greens

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

Bengaluru’s House of Greens by 4site Architects

The architecture firm, based in Bengaluru, wanted its work to reflect its home town's nickname, 'City of Gardens', a nod to its abundance of green space. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding gardens, parks and lakes, this home is a tranquil retreat with sustainable architecture and greenery at its core (also shown in Bengaluru's Debris Block House by Collective Project, which similarly intertwines contemporary architecture and flora).

Outside view of House of Greens, looking up at the levels of falling shrubbery

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

A pocket of peace within suburbia, House of Greens welcomes you in with an idol of Krishna (the Hindu god of compassion, protection, and love) placed in the lobby. The open-plan ground floor lowers the barrier between indoor and outdoor living (an approach also seen in another we recently explored, Chandigarh home Residence 91, by Charged Voids).

The exterior of Bengaluru House of Greens showing several layers of the build

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

A double-height living area expands out into the garden, while on the first floor, the principal bedroom is accompanied by a separate garden terrace. On the second floor, there is a further bedroom, a gym and a terraced garden. Within each space there is an abundance of lush flora pouring in from the outside, allowing the clients to connect with nature seamlessly.

Bengaluru House of Greens double-height living space

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

The lead architect and founder of 4site Architects, Chandrakant S Kanthigavi, wanted to draw upon sustainable architecture principles as part of the design process. These values are rooted firmly in the scheme's foundations by offering a garden experience within every space of the residence. Natural elements have been incorporated into the home with a variety of laterite stone cladding and natural granite.

Bengaluru House of Greens

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

A staircase cascades across levels, carving a pathway through different areas in the house. Timber door and window frames further reflect the sustainable values shared by the architects and clients.

Bengaluru House of Greens

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

The functionality of the home has not been compromised, with large folding windows welcoming passive ventilation. Energy-efficient systems, including natural lighting and rainwater harvesting, contribute to the home’s low environmental footprint. 

Primary bedroom with open French windows

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

The interior detailing includes a mix of bespoke, built-in pieces, as well as traditional outdoor furnishings, a playful swing seat, and an abundance of potted plants that adds to the tranquil atmosphere.

Bengaluru House of Greens

(Image credit: Ar. Ekansh Goel, Studio Recall)

