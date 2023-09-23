Debris Block House in India’s Bengaluru nestles into its leafy landscape
Debris Block House by Collective Project intertwines contemporary architecture, flora and roof gardens, as it nestles within its native landscape
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A humble mango tree extends its fruit to Debris Block House, as it sits perched on a residential corner on the edge of India's Bengaluru. For many, there would be no hesitation to remove it, if one tree were to come in the way of a construction project, but for architects Cyrus Patell and Eliza Higgins – a husband and wife duo – the preservation of the surrounding flora was of utmost concern.
Debris Block House: take the tour
Situated 3,000ft above sea level, Bengaluru is famous for its rich flora, vast tree cover and bountiful scenery. Due to the city's rapid urbanisation and recent expansion, many areas are littered with remnants of old buildings.
This project's 3,000 sq ft plot was the graveyard of a previously demolished building, and perhaps not the most inviting of spaces to start a build. Patell and Higgins. the owners of architecture firm Collective Project, a 2021 Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory listed studio, saw the opportunity to take on this Tetris challenge, and repurpose the detritus for Debris Block House.
A careful material selection blends past and present in the newly designed home, crafted especially to encourage harmony between the contemporary architecture and the beauty and history of the locale. A unique mixture of lime, soil, cement and demolition debris was cast into blocks and tiles to build the house. The mix resulted in beautiful tonal colours, with the added bonus of enhanced durability. The debris-based mud-concrete blocks also gave the house its name.
There is a need to ’challenge the typical assumptions and expectations of local materials and techniques in our practice', the architects write. By experimenting with the foundation and materials, reusing and working with what existed on site, Collective Project crafted a new pathway for responsible construction.
Upon entering Debris Block House, visitors are engulfed by sweeping vegetation. Green foliage adds softness to each corner, as well as creating privacy from passers-by.
The architects worked closely with the clients to create a central, open space that acts as the heart of the home. Every other room is connected to it. The central staircase within it is the interior's showpiece, awash with light from strategically placed skylights. It also streamlines circulation and creates visual cohesion throughout the home's multiple levels.
On the second floor, a small bridge leads into a music room and personal office space. Just a few strides away, an open terrace provides a hub for entertainment, used regularly for outdoor dining, kept in pleasant shade by the leaves of the overhanging mango tree that sweetly contrast with the concrete pergola. A nearby roof garden is also accessible, allowing guests to be immersed fully in the Bangalore climate.
Large sliding glass panels ensure easy access to the natural landscape from the kitchen, which flows into the dining and living area on the ground floor. Meanwhile, nestled in the corner, just off the entrance, is a small bedroom, ready to provide a sanctuary for guests.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Sabato De Sarno’s tenure at Gucci begins with a debut collection of real clothes
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno presented his debut collection for Gucci at the house’s Milan hub, which was inspired by what the Italian designer called ‘the joy of life’
By Jack Moss Published
-
'Emerging Ecologies' at MoMA explores the history of the 'green’ movement
'Emerging Ecologies' opens at MoMA in New York, curated by Ambasz Institute director Carson Chan and seeking the meaning of building 'green'
By Beatrice Galilee Published
-
Tiwa Select opens permanent Tribeca home with a show of new works in Murano glass
Tiwa Select celebrates its permanent New York gallery space with an exhibition of new works by Dana Arbib (until 17 October 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Misa Architects, India: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Misa Architects from Ahmedabad, India, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 is a celebration of its ‘garden city’, Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport in India gets a new terminal by SOM, prioritising sustainability and wellbeing
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Indian house: surveying the country’s contemporary domestic space
We survey the Indian house through case studies that celebrate residential architecture in the South Asian country
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Farm8 bridges art and regenerative farming in a New Delhi village
Farm8, a community farming project in New Delhi, now offers a leafy retreat for visiting artists
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cabin House by Taliesyn is an earthy urban escape
Cabin House by Taliesyn, melds modern lifestyles with vernacular architecture, creating an earthy escape in bustling Bengaluru
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
House of Art is a warm New Delhi family interior conceived as a collector's space
House of Art by Rajiv Saini is a New Delhi home interior, filled with art and customised to its owners’ needs
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
House of Gardens immerses architecture in Indian nature
House of Gardens by Kanan Modi was conceived as a home among nature, and is the Hyderabad base of an artist and her family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Ahmedabad house blends geometric concrete and verdant trees
This concrete Ahmedabad house, Trees Sliced Through by Matharoo Associates, is designed around its site's existing trees
By Ellie Stathaki Published