Minimalist Heatherhill Beach house was conceived with an 'essentialist mindset'

Heatherhill Beach house is set among the scenic seaside hills and low vegetation of Vejby in northern Denmark. The holiday home, designed by Norm Architects, was conceived as a retreat that stands as a 'testament to the beauty of simplicity and the elegance of nature,' the team writes. The modest structure, built in earthy tones and organic materials does not detract from the existing landscape; rather, it complements it, drawing on sustainable architecture principles and calming minimalism.

Heatherhill Beach house by Norm Architects

The new build structure is organised around two central circulation axes, crafted within a barn-inspired outline that references the traditional vernacular of the region. The architecture's sedum roof and cedar cladding were selected to age gracefully, blending even further in time with their natural surroundings.

'The architecture is designed to draw the eye and hold your attention – leading you on a journey of discovery throughout the entire property. Long views extend through the house, welcoming you with a glimpse of the breathtaking scenery beyond,' said Norm's Sofie Bak.

Inside, clean surfaces with a restricted material palette follow the same, considered approach. There are lye-treated Douglas Fir planks from Dinesen on the floor; slim brown brick flooring and stair surfaces; and architectural lighting by Møller&Rothe for ONE A.

'Every joint, connection, and detail are intentional and finely tuned, each playing a specific role to serve a larger whole that engages with us on an emotional and practical level. With this essentialist mindset we’ve wanted to create a space that last, rather than succumbing to passing trends or construction shortcuts,' said Peter Eland of Norm.

The result is a carefully curated whole and a timeless residential escape for its owners, perfect for connecting with the outdoors.

