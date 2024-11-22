The Living Places experiment: how can architecture foster future wellbeing?

Wellness in architecture is a hotly debated topic. From biophilic design to inclusive architecture and the role of technology in our homes, it encompasses different elements that translate into varied aspects and practices, promoting well-being in the 21st century. Studying light and ventilation, and their effect on interior comfort is a key piece in that puzzle.

In this landscape, Living Places Copenhagen, a research project out of a dedicated, purpose-built mini neighbourhood in the Danish capital, is an experiment that attempts to address the subject by measuring design's impact on our daily comfort in an attempt to define what makes the perfect, contemporary living environment.

Living Places Copenhagen: who, what, why and how

In 2023, Danish window specialists Velux decided to put its money where its mouth is, kick-starting Living Places Copenhagen - a research project and live test site intent on proving exactly how design can help us live better: alone, together, and within the natural and urban context. Taking over a generous, long and narrow plot in Copenhagen's Jernbanebyen neighbourhood, the company worked with property consultancy Artelia and EFFEKT Architects to create a family of structures - two model homes and four semi-open pavilions (the latter acting as storage and auxiliary spaces, and exhibition areas, supporting the project's function).

Each of the two homes is slightly different. Both made in wood architecture, they were designed using sustainable architecture principles - one in solid timber featuring natural ventilation, and the other in CLT (cross-laminated timber) and hybrid natural/mechanical ventilation. Both are kitted out in state-of-the-art technology which allows the user to control and adapt when windows and sunshades open and for how long, both in terms of regulating sunlight and ventilation inside the home.

At the same time, all structures share a distinct, cosy and minimalist Nordic aesthetic - spaces clad in light-coloured timber, flowing interiors, tall ceilings, pitched roofs and clutter-free detailing. A garden outside - all the structures are arranged across a timber-lined deck that defines the 'neighbourhood' - ensures windows open to greenery which includes a vegetable garden. Guests are encouraged to pick its fruits to use in cooking.

The aim? To highlight the positive impact of 'a healthy indoor climate' and help prove how architecture can be sustainable on different levels in an efficient, scalable and affordable way (each of the homes, the project's representatives say, can be built in the equivalent amount of the typical Danish family home). So if you can afford a house, why not make it one that supports health and wellbeing too, they suggest.

The method? Inviting guests (one of which was this writer) to stay at one of the homes for a few days. The experiment included several visits taking place over the course of a few months. Each visitor experienced the environment and specific settings in the ventilation and daylight window systems, recording levels of comfort, offering feedback and implementing adjustments along the way. Surveys were filled in, questions were answered and the results were fed through to the programme's team to be collated and translated into measurements.

Meanwhile, the methodology used draws on the model proposed in the scientific paper Well-being at home: a mediation analysis of residential satisfaction, comfort, and home attachment by Bernd A. Wegener and Peter Schmidt, published in the Journal of Housing and the Built Environment in 2021.

Living Place Copenhagen: the results

Now, a little over a year on from its launch, the scheme has revealed its learnings. To that end, the Living Places Copenhagen team confirms that while comfort is a broad term and can mean different things to different people, the home environment and its daylight, thermal conditions, indoor air quality, acoustics, and connection with nature, are identified as key factors in user wellbeing.

'It is clear that there is a strong correlation between a high-quality indoor climate and human well-being, according to new data,' the project team writes. 'In July and August 2024, Velux Group invited nearly 100 architects, entrepreneurs, designers and journalists from 12 countries to live at Living Places Copenhagen as part of an experiment that builds on years of research led by Velux Group in scientifically monitoring different model homes to better understand how building design impacts residents' comfort and satisfaction while assessing indoor environmental quality and its effects on human well-being.'

'Designed to optimise daylight and natural ventilation, 83% of all guests favoured spending time in rooms with more natural light while 90% also found it easy to adjust the shadings to ensure an optimal indoor environment. As part of creating well-being at home, functional factors like design, layout, temperature, lighting, and indoor climate can invoke immediate feelings of physical comfort in a building. During their stay, 85% of the guests perceived the houses to fit their functional needs.'

It was additionally determined that each of the Living Places Copenhagen single-family homes emits only 3.85 kg CO2 eq/m2/year (a fact with third-party verification from AAU BUILD - Department of the Built Environment).

'We spend 90% of our time indoors, so the way we build and live directly affects our physical and mental health. Living Places focuses not only on how we create a better living environment for our planet but also on creating a path towards a future-oriented society that enhances living conditions for people as well,' the report highlights.

'Living Places showcases how we can build homes that don’t just make us less sick but actually contribute to improving our health. Combining mechanical ventilation and effective filtration of outdoor air with natural ventilation through windows and doors secures a healthy indoor climate through the whole year, even when the outside temperature drops.' The tests covered areas such as humidity and fresh air and carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations that affect mould and pollutants.

A conclusion summarised in five key themes

Living Places can inspire and showcase how to build sustainably, in designs that can be financially competitive and scalable, use standard materials and follow contemporary lifestyle trends and aesthetics.

Healthy buildings that are good for people and the planet can be achieved by applying a holistic approach focusing more on comfort, energy and environmental parameters; a no-brainer, perhaps, that architecture should be addressed from concept to building, operation and afterlife.

Additionally, the way we design our homes can significantly influence residents' well-being and their way of living ('1 out of 3 Europeans is exposed to at least one indoor climate hazard such as lack of daylight, cold, damp or noise,' the team reports. 'Over 70% of Living Places guests reporting improved mood, increased relaxation, and a sense of connection to nature while experiencing minimal negative effects')

The design of Living Places Copenhagen, which optimizes daylight and natural ventilation, has been well-received by guests, they add

Finally, Living Places Copenhagen has achieved an indoor thermal environment within the comfortable range according to the European Standard (being awarded a 'first-class indoor climate'

