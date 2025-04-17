This 19th-century Hampstead house has a raw concrete staircase at its heart

Nestled in leafy north London, this Hampstead house preserves its historical architectural features while inviting light and blending in contemporary touches. Maresfield Gardens, a refreshed home and studio, was created by architecture studio Pinzauer, who gave the project an interior facelift and a new extension. The home used to be the former Anna Freud Centre, a large detached Victorian townhouse within the Fitzjohns/Netherhall Conservation Area. Part of it contains a new studio space at the rear of the garden, looking over the greenery and the original house.

(Image credit: Pierce Scourfield)

Inside Maresfield Gardens: a refreshed Hampstead house and studio

‘The historic context and surrounding landscape were key inspirations for us,’ shares the London-based design studio. ‘Particularly, the opportunity to design a structure that would both complement the character of the 19th-century townhouse and introduce strong contemporary spaces.'

(Image credit: Pierce Scourfield)

'The new spaces were designed to enhance the spatial quality of the existing building whilst taking full advantage of the abundant gardens around it. This led to the idea of “a pavilion in the park”, with Sol LeWitt’s Structures being a close conceptual reference for us.’

(Image credit: Pierce Scourfield)

At the core of the new extension is an exposed concrete staircase which takes visitors through its two levels. Elsewhere, the building's revamped layout echoes the original plans and preserves the intricate architectural features of the historic townhouse.

(Image credit: Pierce Scourfield)

However, extending a 19th-century townhouse did pose a few challenges. ‘The precision required by the new structure often clashed with the imprecision of the existing building, demanding careful coordination and patience from the client, design team and contractor,’ explained the studio.

(Image credit: Pierce Scourfield)

The lower floors extend towards the garden with an open, glass-wrapped structure, its minimalist colonnade facade design allowing in a flood of natural light. The studio, which is located on the plot's west end, is an intimate space at the end of the garden. Its secluded nature offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding green space.

(Image credit: Stale Erikson)

This fluidity between the indoors and outdoors is exactly what Pinzauer wanted to achieve, as the architects explain: ‘We would like residents to feel a distinct connection to the outdoor spaces whilst sensing the thoughtful balance between the new and old elements of the building.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Stale Erikson)

However, the design highlight for them would be the captivating spiral staircase. ‘The spiral staircase stands out as a particular highlight. It was a detail that felt like a small victory; despite the technical challenges it presented, the final sculptural quality of the staircase is a testament to the client’s belief in our design idea and their confidence in seeing it through.'

pinzauer.com