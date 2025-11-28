Art-filled Embassy House in Buenos Aires has all the right connections
Kallos Turin transforms a former diplomatic residence in Buenos Aires into a private family home with a mission to reconcile past and present
In capitals around the world, there is often a handful of elegant and sought-after streets that turn into a little assembly of international embassies. In Buenos Aires, this hub of networking and diplomacy can be found in the leafy Palermo Chico district, clustered around the Museum of Latin American Art.
A former ambassadorial residence in this affluent neighbourhood is the site of the latest project by Kallos Turin, an award-winning transatlantic architectural practice founded by Stephania Kallos and Abigail Turin after the pair met working at David Chipperfield Architects in London. Today, Kallos helms the London office, while Turin is based in LA, and led the Buenos Aires project, working with local architect of record Soledad Llanos.
Unlike their 2023 Filothei House, a newly built concrete family home in Athens, Embassy House involved working with an existing building: a grand residence designed in the 1930s by renowned architect Alejandro Enquin. Although many interior details were lost due to a series of refurbishments, its plaster and sandstone façade and exterior metalwork set the tone for the refurbishment project.
Tour Embassy House in Buenos Aires
Spanning 1,400 sq m over five floors, the residence boasts stunning terraces with views toward the city on one side and the Rio de la Plata River on the other. The owners purchased the property nearly a decade ago, and turned to Kallos Turin, who had designed other homes for them, to lead its renovation and update its layout to suit the needs of contemporary family life.
The interior also serves as a canvas for the client’s extensive collection of Latin American art, which he has been acquiring at auctions for over 30 years. Artworks by the likes of Uruguayan painter José Cuneo Perinetti and Argentine visual artist Rubén Santantonín are seamlessly integrated into the scheme, which features burgundy, petrol blue and mustard yellow accents throughout.
‘The scale and layout of the rooms had been patched together over the many renovations and were not conducive to family life or consistent with the original embassy plans,’ explain the architects. ‘Partitions were reintroduced to the open layout to restore the original proportions of the rooms and create a sense of intimacy that had been lost over the years.’
For example, the vast open-space kitchen has been divided into two smaller, more functional rooms, featuring bespoke kitchen cabinetry and a custom table designed by Kallos Turin for Molteni&C. The existing oak boiserie was preserved and extended to create a cohesive flow between spaces, while the custom brass bar, inspired by the geometric library doors at Villa Necchi, Piero Portaluppi’s 1935 villa in Milan, is paired with Martasala stools in Rose Uniacke’s gold hemp fabric.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘We didn’t initially anticipate the bar becoming such a focal point, but it quickly emerged as the social heart of the house,’ says Turin. ‘It is positioned at the top of the stairs, and creates a small moment of theatre as you arrive. But it also acts as a hinge between the main public spaces. It’s both a gathering spot and a spatial connector – an element that animates the house through the simple idea of people meeting, pausing, and celebrating.’
Other highlights include a 300-year-old tapestry in the living room, which is furnished with Pierre Augustin Rose sofas, a custom travertine coffee table and vintage Swedish lamps; Jorge Pardo’s 2023 colourful glass pendant lights, illuminating a black mirrored dining table and 18th century dining chairs; and a pair of Gio Ponti armchairs, from the Conte Grande cruise liner, in the study.
Upstairs on the roof terrace, a ‘quincho’ (outdoor kitchen or dining area) designed for family gatherings and asado barbecues is complemented by panoramic views, landscaping by Alejandra Dominics, and a lounge with design classics such as Tobia Scarpa’s ‘Africa’ table and chairs and Mario Bellini’s ‘Cameleonda’ sofas.
Throughout the residence is a ‘combination of formal and informal spaces, old and new elements, and the blending of the client’s personal collection with new and vintage pieces’, write the architects, adding that this contrasting layering creates the feeling of ‘several houses inside the house, as if it had been developed over years rather than as part of a single project at a single moment in time’.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
Let’s go Deutsch – a date with Berlin’s new-wave diners
In the German capital, the diner is being reinvented as a contemporary hub for cosmopolitan flavours, conviviality and near-Nora Ephron levels of delight
-
David Kohn’s first book, ‘Stages’, is unpredictable, experimental and informative
The first book on David Kohn Architects focuses on the work of the award-winning London-based practice; ‘Stages’ is an innovative monograph in 12 parts
-
Jaguar spotlights five emerging artists in its inaugural Arts Awards
The new Jaguar Arts Awards in partnership with London’s Royal College of Art embody a shared drive to nurture new talent; meet the 2025 winners
-
What can a converted car park in Buenos Aires teach us about urban green space?
Set on the site of a former car park, Ola Palermo is an adaptive reuse, urban greening project by ODA; we catch up with the New York-based studio’s founder Eran Chen to discuss his fantastically pragmatic approach
-
Tour 18 lesser-known modernist houses in South America
We swing by 18 modernist houses in South America; architectural writer and curator Adam Štěch leads the way in discovering these lesser-known gems, discussing the early 20th-century movement's ideas and principles
-
An Argentinian retreat in the forest allows nature and architecture to flow
A wooded Argentinian retreat, Forest House by Gonzalo Bardach Arquitectura, blends indoors and outdoors with architectural flair
-
Step inside a forgotten brutalist necropolis in Buenos Aires
'Chacarita Moderna: The Brutalist Necropolis of Buenos Aires' is a new book by Léa Namer; an ode to 20th-century architecture, concrete and one of Argentina's first female architects, Ítala Fulvia Villa
-
An idealised suburban Argentinian house caters to post-pandemic living
Social Arquitectos has created a refined Argentinian house for a family that blends privacy with spaces for socialising
-
Traditional Argentinian farmhouse design inspires this modern home
Designed by emerging Buenos Aires architecture studio Tacadi, this house in Perdices is inspired by the long tradition of Argentinian farm structures
-
A Patagonian sheep farm gets a sophisticated remastering
Bringing a balance of Swiss practicality and South American cultural knowledge, Lausanne- and Buenos Aires-based architects Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés has renovated a Patagonian sheep farm and created a unique casa at its heart – as featured in the
-
Estudio Galera builds concrete garden pavilion for a growing family