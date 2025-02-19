A Danish twist, compact architecture, and engineering magic: the Don’t Move, Improve 2025 winners are here
Don’t Move, Improve 2025 announces its winners, revealing the residential projects that are rethinking London living
The Don't Move, Improve 2025 winners are here – revealing Elemental House by Archmongers as Home of the Year. Awarded the 2025 top spot in the London home improvements competition, the 20th-century split-level property in Clapton had been untouched since the 1970s, but has now been transformed into a comfortable, contemporary family home with a Danish twist.
‘We knew the house had the right DNA to become a special place to live, but it turned out to be an even stronger framework than expected, with the house itself guiding the significant transformation, deploying bold forms and honest self-finished materials to enhance what was originally there,’ Archmongers director Johan Hybschmann told us when interviewed. ‘It was rewarding to work in this way and although the house has been radically changed, it still very much feels like the same house, nestled in its terrace.’
More winners from the 14 contenders in the Don't Move, Improve 2025 shortlist include a range of urban homes that meaningfully improve the quality of life of each scheme's inhabitants, through delight and eco-sensitive architectural ingenuity.
Federico Ortiz, head of programme at architectural organisation NLA, which runs the contest, said of the overall winner by Archmongers: ‘The architects have skilfully hollowed out the existing structure, creating unexpected volumes and flows that seamlessly integrate with the house’s original heritage. The inversion of the stairs, the removal of the garage, and the subtle manipulation of sections are all brilliant yet restrained moves. The use of recycled materials has created an environmentally conscious space that is both functional and homely. It’s a profoundly intelligent approach that remains grounded, never showy – simply exemplary.'
This announcement marks the end of one more cycle of the popular, VitrA-sponsored event. Last year's winner, Aden Grove, was a Don't Move, Improve 2024 standout submission for its dynamism, energy efficiency and personality. This year, the competition attracted a pool of 150 entries. Here are all the winners.
Don't Move, Improve 2025: the winners
Home of the Year & Materiality and Craftmanship Prize: Elemental House by Archmongers Architects
Archmongers’ Elemental House redesigns a 1970s terraced property in London’s Hackney into a functional, light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired family home.
Environmental Prize: Nina's House by Nina+Co with ROAR
Textures and natural materials make this house in South Tottenham a real sanctuary, with improved air tightness and an open-plan approach.
Transformation Prize & Best Kitchen Design: Steel House by EBBA Architects
EBBA architects’ Camden house renovation and double-height extension transform life in a London terraced home.
Compact Design Prize: Hartley House by THISS Studio
An eco-conscious reimagining of a Victorian terraced home for a growing London family, THISS Studio’s Hartley House is a celebration of sustainable, spacious living.
Cost Effective Prize: Hands-on Home by Natallia Tanko
This is a bold Lewisham self-build project that gradually extended and renovated a 1970s ground-floor flat.
Best Interior Design & Best Outdoor Space: RAW House by O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects
A Lambeth home is reimagined for its owners' current need for a hybrid work/live space through a softly textured material palette.
People's Choice Award: Terzetto by ConForm Architects
Terzetto is a 97.7 sq m two-bedroom lower-ground flat in a four-storey Victorian mansion block. It has the classic bay window onto the street, and its own big garden at the back.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
