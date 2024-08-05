Discover unseen Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house in São Paulo
Brazilian architect Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house design is one of two iconic modernist residences hosting the ABERTO art and design exhibition that opens this month in São Paulo
A previously unseen house by Chu Ming Silveira forms the backdrop for this summer's ABERTO art and design exhibition in the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo. The brutalist architecture home, which has never been published or opened to the public, was created in the early 1970s by the visionary Asian Brazilian architect and designer – whose work remains largely unknown outside the country's borders.
Explore Chu Ming Silveira’s São Paulo brutalist house design
ABERTO has been staging its shows in striking pieces of architecture, drawing on the country's rich heritage in tropical midcentury works and modernist architecture. The exhibition, founded in 2022 by Brazilian art advisor Filipe Assis and now in its third edition, is highlighting this year the work of two Asian-Brazilian creatives – Silveira, and artist Tomie Ohtake, who is creating a showcase in the house that the Brazilian architect Ruy Ohtake designed for his mother.
While Ohtake's undoubtedly masterful house has been celebrated widely over the years, the Silveira residence, formerly the architect’s own home, remained under the radar. Until now – as the exhibition organisers picked the home in São Paulo’s Morumbi neighbourhood precisely for its lesser-known presence in the public realm.
With its bold concrete and glass structure, the house was crafted to symbolise a vision for the home of the future, at the time of its design – bringing together a powerful aesthetic with functionality.
Cool, smooth glass surfaces are juxtaposed with rougher concrete textures in a composition that was meant to be lived in and enjoyed – rather than simply admired as an art piece.
Within the house, a range of pieces will be displayed by creatives across the art and design fields. Among them will be Silveira's youngest son, Alan Chu, who will celebrate his mother's legacy through a showcase of his designs, edited by Etel Gallery.
'The concept of ABERTO takes roots in the iconic 1922 Modern Art Week, a cornerstone movement that brought together artists, architects, and writers, and established the groundwork for creative intersection among disciplines. This event inspired our ongoing exploration of Brazilian Modernism and its relevance in contemporary culture where art, design and modern architecture come together,' says Assis.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
ABERTO's inaugural edition took place in the only private residence ever built in São Paulo by architect Oscar Niemeyer; while the second edition was in a house designed by Villanova Artigas, a leading figure of the Paulista School of Architecture.
The Chu Ming Silveira residence and the Tomie Ohtake residence will be open to the public during ABERTO from 10 August to 6 October 2024
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Cutting-edge new kitchen tech is aimed at saving time, space and food
New kitchen appliances are for the gadget-loving cook, from coffee creation and food preservation to space saving
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
First look: clay meets paper and textiles in Henry Holland's new collection for Harlequin
Henry Holland, the fashion designer-turned-ceramicist, has teamed up with Harlequin for a range of playful, tactile wallpapers and textiles
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Ashaha’s jewellery gives Amazigh Berber culture a 1970s twist
Discover the textured forms of Ashaha’s gold jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
This Nova Lima apartment is a Brazilian family oasis with striking Minas Gerais views
A Nova Lima apartment designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura celebrates its long, natural Minas Gerais vistas
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Valencia House by Padovani Arquitetos cuts a striking figure in the Brazilian landscape
Valencia House is a sprawling new holiday retreat in the hills outside São Paulo that mixes the timeless forms of Brazilian modernism with expansive guest facilities
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This contemporary Brazilian home lies low and takes in its countryside context
A Brazilian home by practice Jacobsen Arquitetura, MS Residence unites nature and contemporary architecture outside São Paulo
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Niemeyer’s modernism celebrated in Oscar Ibirapuera, an example of 21st-century São Paulo living
Perkins&Will completes Oscar Ibirapuera, next to Niemeyer’s modernist landmark park in São Paulo, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Canopy House in Brazil is designed so ‘you can always hear the birds’
Canopy House is raised on concrete columns to offer treetop views of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; a holiday home by Studio MK27 that is not only open plan, but open to the elements
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Brazilian Forest House injects art into a modernist-inspired, contemporary design
The Brazilian Forest House, designed in upstate São Paulo by FGMF, brings together nature and art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s Studio MK27 celebrated in this new monograph from Rizzoli
‘The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action’ is a richly illustrated journey through the evolution of this famed Brazilian architecture studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Brazil’s Casa Subtração contrasts dramatic concrete brutalism with openness
Casa Subtração by FGMF is defined by brutalist concrete and sharp angles that contrast with the green Brazilian landscape
By Ellie Stathaki Published