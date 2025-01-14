Cabin House is a simple modernist retreat in the woods of North Carolina
Designed for downsizing clients, Cabin House is a modest two-bedroom home that makes the most of its sylvan surroundings
Rusafova Markulis Architects have unveiled Cabin House, a semi-rural retreat outside of their hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, designed for a couple who wanted to increase their connection to the environment and surrounding landscape. The project is a modest single-storey structure on a generous sloping lot of just under one acre, divided between public and private spaces.
Welcome to Cabin House
The surrounding area is heavily wooded, with large lots that maintain a sense of isolation and privacy. Into this realm, the architects have created a low-lying, black clad structure that fits perfectly into its environment, split into three separate volumes.
The dark cement siding on the exterior contrasts with a light-filled interior, thanks to warm pine, white walls and large windows that bring the forest into the living spaces. The clients were downsizing, although with two bedrooms and a large open plan living room in 1,800 square feet, the Cabin House feels generously scaled.
There’s lot of built-in storage to keep clutter out of sight, and the simple three-volume approach breaks down into a carport and storage area, the main living space, and then an adjoining private area containing the two en-suite bedrooms, laundry area and an office and media room.
‘[The clients] wanted to downsize and pare down their possessions to the essentials,’ say architects Maria Rusafova and Jakub Markulis, ‘That desire for simplicity carried over to the concept for their home. We were asked to provide a cozy, simple shelter in the woods that feels more like a cabin than an everyday city home.’
One of the key drivers behind the programme and approach was the tight budget. ‘[It was] another constraint that dictated many of the design decisions,’ the architects say, with low-cost cement lap siding on the exterior, rough-sawn pine plywood left exposed on some of the internal ceilings and cabinets sourced from IKEA.
Outside, the architects managed to convince their clients that a carport would be a better alternative to an enclosed garage, bringing a greater sense of transparency to the structure. ‘It maintains the feeling of lightness as one approaches the home,’ they say.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Despite being a single-storey structure, the ceilings are high throughout the central public volume, with clerestory windows ensuring the space gets light from three directions. There’s also a covered deck at the eastern end of this component, a place to sit out amongst the trees.
Every window frames a carefully considered view, and the vegetation on the site will be allowed to grow naturally to ultimately completely conceal the house from the road. Simple, straightforward and honest, Cabin House is modernism at its most modest and accessible.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Greenland through the eyes of Arctic architects Biosis: 'a breathtaking and challenging environment'
Danish architecture studio Biosis has long worked in Greenland, challenged by its extreme climate and attracted by its Arctic land, people and opportunity; here, founders Morten Vedelsbøl and Mikkel Thams Olsen discuss their experience in the northern territory
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This East London Pilates studio is inspired by Vincent Van Duysen and The Row
East London-based Studio Anatomy is a design-led space offering an ‘intentional’ approach to fitness for a January reset and beyond
By India Birgitta Jarvis Published
-
Vipp Todos Santos wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
A new guesthouse from the Danish design brand brings a Scandinavian aesthetic to a desert location in Mexico
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
A Texas ranch house blends Californian charm and Asian minimalism in a 'balance in hybridity'
Pontious, a Texas ranch house designed by OWIU, is a home grounded in its owner's cultural identity, uniting Californian, Chinese and Japanese roots
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The three lives of the Edith Farnsworth House: now, a modernist architecture icon open to all
The modernist Edith Farnsworth House has had three lives since its conception in 1951 by Mies van der Rohe; the latest is a sensitive renovation, and it's open to the public
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A vacant Tribeca penthouse is transformed into a bright, contemporary eyrie
A Tribeca penthouse is elevated by Peterson Rich Office, who redesigned it by adding a sculptural staircase and openings to the large terrace
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
We walk through Luther George Park and its new undulating pavilion
Luther George Park by Trahan Architects and landscape architects Spackman Mossop Michaels opens to the public, showcasing a striking new pavilion installation – take a first look
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A vibrant new waterfront park opens in San Francisco
A waterfront park by leading studio Scape at China Basin provides dynamic public spaces and coastal resilience for San Francisco's new district of Mission Rock
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Tekαkαpimək Contact Station: a building ‘as inspiring as the endless forest and waterways of the land’
The new Tekαkαpimək Contact Station by Saunders Architecture with Reed Hilderbrand and Alisberg Parker Architects, opens at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in the USA
By Beth Broome Published
-
Entelechy II: architect John Portman's majestic beach home hits the market
Entelechy II, architect John Portman's beach residence in Georgia, USA, goes on the market; roll up, roll up for a home that is as grand as it is playful
By Ellie Stathaki Published