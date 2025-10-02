Jeanne Gang’s single malt whisky decanter offers a balance ‘between utility and beauty’
The architect’s whisky decanter, 'Artistry in Oak', brings a sculptural dimension to Gordon & MacPhail's single malt
Jeanne Gang and Gordon & MacPhail reveal a new whisky decanter, 'Artistry in Oak', a vessel specially designed to celebrate the Scottish whisky makers' oldest single malt – Gordon & MacPhail 85 Years Old from Glenlivet Distillery. The partnership produced an object that takes its cues from nature, as Gang brought her architectural approach to a design shaped by her close observation of organic growth and form in living things.
Jeanne Gang on her design for whisky decanter 'Artistry in Oak'
The architect aimed to 'manifest' the quality of the whisky in the design of the decanter, although it did not come without its challenges, she explains: 'I have always loved working with materials: glass, metal, and wood, for example. I tend to ask materials to do what they are good at doing, but then to push them a little further – unlock their capabilities in a new way. That is beauty.
'For the decanter design, the challenge was in the details, as it had to meet several product specifications. These ranged from tailoring the shape and size of the glass vessel, so it could hold a specific volume of whisky, to ensuring that the decanter would comply with shipping standards. I drew from my experience designing buildings, treating these criteria as I would any architectural design challenge. In architecture, I think of criteria as opportunities to get to a project’s essence, rather than as limitations to good design. This has always helped me find the right balance between utility and beauty.'
Nodding to American oak and its branches, entwining around the precious amber content, the object references the wood that is used in the Gordon & MacPhail casks, which hold the spirit for 85 years, as it matures. The 'branches' are crafted in patinated bronze, which supports an earthy and tactile character to the vessel.
The deep collaboration and research Gang's studio conducted meant the architect uncovered a synergy between whisky making and architecture, which helped inspire her and attract her to the project. 'In architecture, I look for a connection to history and context – just imagine what was happening in the world when this whisky was placed in the barrel,' she says.
'In architecture, there is the materiality and chemistry of weathering. With whisky, it’s how the spirit interacts with the oak of the barrel and additional natural elements during the process of aging. I thought about how the decanter would need to both protect and call attention to the precious liquid. In architecture, there is craft and care that goes into making form, drawings, and details. It is truly an art. It is the same with the craft of making whisky, and it was the same designing the decanter: it took time, experimentation, and many iterations. And it was a pleasure.'
The Jeanne Gang and Gordon & MacPhail 'Artistry in Oak' decanter will be sold via online auction in partnership with Christie’s. Proceeds will go towards the support of American Forests, the oldest national non-profit conservation organisation for the restoration of forests in the United States.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
