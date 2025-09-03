A new tiny church in Denmark is intended to reimagine contemporary sacred space. The small, 12-sided wooden building was designed by Danish architect Julius Nielsen, who was selected from over 100 entries in a 2023 design competition, initiated by Hans Egedes Parish and the Church Foundation. The project, completed in collaboration with timber flooring manufacturer Dinesen, has just opened its doors. The modest 75 sq m Tiny Church Tolvkanten can be found in Copenhagen’s North Harbour district.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

Inside Tiny Church Tolvkanten

The religious building's interior is honest and raw. It has been entirely crafted from wood and steps away from the stone and iconography found in many of Denmark's traditional churches. Its timber construction and scale also mean it has been hailed as Denmark’s second most sustainable building (the project's Life Cycle Assessment has found it produces a mere 2.8 kg CO₂e/m²/year meaning it has a very low carbon footprint).

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

The floors, altar and font are made from Douglas fir, while offcuts have been repurposed for skirtings and door reveals. The floorplan is arranged in a web-like pattern, which is framed by a central skylight, making for a warm, yet spacious environment.

(Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

Nielsen’s goal was to deliver a new approach to the traditional church concept. The idea was to expand on what a church is perceived to be, making it more than a place of worship, but also an area for concerts, yoga and community dinners, for example. In addition, the building's modular design allows it to be dismantled and relocated.

(Image credit: Kim Høltermand)

‘Tiny Church Tolvkanten blends modest scale with meticulous attention to detail,’ says Nielsen. ‘Unlike traditional churches that use symbols and sacred images, this sanctuary looks inward. Its sacred essence is instead derived from the architecture, carefully chosen materials, and the gentle filtering of daylight. The high-quality Douglas fir floor, with its thoughtfully positioned boards and rich textures, creates a warm and resonant atmosphere, imbuing the space with depth.’

(Image credit: Kim Høltermand)

dinesen.com

juliusnielsenoffice.com