Artists reflect on Kate Bush lyrics for a War Child auction
Peter Doig and Maggi Hambling are among artists interpreting Kate Bush’s 1985 track ‘Running Up That Hill’ for War Child’s online auction
War Child, the charity that provides support to children caught in war zones around the world, is back with another auction of original artworks. This year, the charity has invited 52 artists to create artwork inspired by Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ in honour of the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Hounds of Love album.
The efforts are for Sound & Vision, a fundraising initiative, exhibition and auction pairing music and art to raise funds to support children and their families worldwide. The particular lyric inspiring the art – ‘If I only could, I’d make a deal with God’ – was chosen by Bush herself.
War Child presents Sound & Vision
‘All wars leave horrific scars:ruined lives, families ripped apart, life-changing injuries, trauma, and loss on a massive scale – but it’s the children who suffer the most in so many ways,’ says Bush. ‘Their past, present and future melt away into fear and uncertainty. It is more important than ever that we support War Child and their invaluable work providing immediate aid to children caught in conflict all over the world, including in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and Syria. Projects like Sound & Vision harness the power of art and music to make a real difference to children living through war.’
Artists taking part include Maggi Hambling CBE, known for her works in the National Portrait Gallery, Tate, and National Gallery; painter Peter Doig (currently showing at Serpentine Galleries), Charlie Calder-Potts, Britain’s youngest female war artist; Unskilled Worker aka Helen Dowdie; Corbin Shaw; Susie Hamilton; and Ayobola Kekere-Ekun.
The online auction runs from Tuesday 28 October to Thursday 13 November 2025 (closing 3pm BST, 10am EST), while the works from ‘Sound & Vision: Running Up that Hill’ will be exhibited at Iconic Images Gallery from 4 to 8 November. Bidding starts at £100 for the original artworks.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
