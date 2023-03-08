‘George Club: Twenty Years in Mayfair’ offers art by David Hockney, Tracey Emin and more
Christie’s hosts an online charity auction of original artworks from the soon-to-reopen George in Mount Street, London, in support of the Caring Family Foundation
When the late Mark Birley founded the club George in Mayfair in 2001, it was intended as an informal riposte to the more high-minded London clubs of the era. Famously dog-friendly from the outset, its walls were graced by many of David Hockney’s dachshund sketches, a constant subject for the artist at the turn of the century.
Birley sold George to Richard Caring in 2007, and the canine theme continued. There was even a menu for dogs, as well as fundraising drives for animal welfare charities. Caring closed George in late 2021 for a substantial refurbishment.
With doors due to reopen in summer 2023, the time has come for a rehang. Richard and Patricia Caring also run the Caring Family Foundation, a charity focused on closing the poverty gap and reducing the global food crisis. Active in the UK and Brazil, the foundation’s work aims at tackling violence against women, as well as food poverty and the pressing issue of deforestation.
‘George Club: Twenty Years in Mayfair’ charity auction
To support the foundation’s work, the Carings have set up an online auction in collaboration with Christie’s. Seventy-one lots, covering photography, prints, original sketches, posters and other works, are available to browse through right now, with bidding opening next week.
The big draw is Tracey Emin’s I’m a Rare Bear, a blue and white neon piece from 2014, as well as evocative ski and travel posters, photographs by Slim Aarons, and original drawings by EH Shephard. There’s also a hefty helping of Hockney, including the aforementioned portraits of the dachshunds, Stanley and Boogie. Now’s your chance to own a small piece of clubland history.
George Club: Twenty Years in Mayfair, selling online at Christie’s from 14-28 March 2023, Christies.com (opens in new tab)
George, 87-88 Mount Street, London W1K 2SR, GeorgeClub.com (opens in new tab)
The Caring Family Foundation, theCaringFamilyFoundation.org
