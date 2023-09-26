The UK’s first vertical distillery launches in Edinburgh for Port of Leith whisky
A rare example of an urban, vertical distillery has been revealed in Edinburgh for Port of Leith whisky
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A vertical distillery is an uncommon proposition in the drinks and spirits world, but that is exactly what Port of Leith whisky did when it launched its new home with a bang this week. The brand, which was set up by lifelong friends, wine merchant Ian Stirling and finance director Paddy Fletcher, is celebrating the opening of its headquarters and distillery in Edinburgh this week to a design by Glasgow-based architects ThreeSixty.
A vertical distillery defines Port of Leith whisky
Placed by the water, the building sits proudly overlooking the sea, spanning nine storeys. Inside, alongside whisky stills and relating equipment for the distillation process, visitors can also enjoy a drink at the top-floor mezzanine bar, offering 360-degree views of the surrounding urban realm.
'Building a distillery of our own has been an ambition of Paddy and mine for over ten years, so to see the project finally come to fruition is a surreal moment for us,' says Stirling. 'We never set out to build a vertical distillery – the shape and size of the building is a product of the tiny site we were able to secure. We wedged our distillery tower into Edinburgh’s historic harbour to make our building as accessible as possible to people who, like us, love whisky. We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to make the Port of Leith tour as special as we possibly can and look forward to welcoming fans across the globe to a whisky experience like no other.'
The building will be open for guests from 11 October 2023, and beyond the visitor experience and distillery tours available, there will also be a tasting menu on offer at the bar.
'Coming from Edinburgh, we were always confused as to why there were no single malt distilleries operating in the city,' says Fletcher. 'Being able to build something modern and different has been an enormous treat; hopefully it will encourage people to take a second look at Scotch whisky as there's huge amounts of innovation and excitement going on within the industry.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Zucchetti’s design collaborations offer innovation on tap
Italian bathroom specialist Zucchetti forges contemporary design excellence through its creative collaborations
By Simon Mills Published
-
Artist Pierre Charpin’s works adorn sweaters by Koivu, the design world-approved knitwear label
Pierre Charpin’s works appear as embroideries across the latest collection from Koivu, a Finnish-Italian knitwear label founded by design consultant and curator Anniina Koivu
By Jack Moss Published
-
New Tivoli SongBook range adds function and style to the portable speaker
Tivoli Audio introduces the SongBook and SongBook MAX, two new streaming speakers with a rugged, retro style
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This Edinburgh house extension is rooted in the past and looks to the future
A carefully conceived Edinburgh house extension transforms a mews garage into a secluded modern home, while also enhancing one of Scotland’s most picturesque streets
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Architect Tsuyoshi Tane on the ‘archaeology of the future’
A new show by architect Tsuyoshi Tane launches today at the TOTO concept gallery in London, exploring the ‘archaeology of the future’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
UCL East Marshgate seeks to redefine the university campus of the future
UCL East Marshgate by Stanton Williams is completed and gears up to welcome its students in east London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Studio Mackereth’s 30 Mount Row is a Mayfair gallery with a twist
Studio Mackereth brings a contemporary spin to Mayfair with 30 Mount Row, wrapping a gallery and apartment complex in textured bricks and geometric angles
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Townhouse at The Bryanston reveals sophisticated interiors with park views
The Townhouse at The Bryanston is unveiled, revealing an interior concept by StudioMorey in a coveted London address
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Giant Ventures’ office by Miminat Designs brings nature and warmth to the workspace
Giant Ventures by Miminat Designs is an office designed around 21st-century workspace warmth and sophistication with a sustainability twist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2023 RIBA Stirling Prize: the shortlist revealed
2023 RIBA Stirling Prize has revealed its shortlist, announcing the six UK buildings to compete for the top spot
By Ellie Stathaki Published