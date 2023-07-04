Step inside No. 33 Park Row’s Penthouse 3 by RSHP in New York
We offer a sneak peek inside Penthouse 3 at No. 33 Park Row by RSHP in New York
No. 33 Park Row is not only the first residential project in New York City designed by RSHP (formerly Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, and created under the direction of Graham Stirk together with the late Richard Rogers); it is also a boutique new address offering just 30 new homes in a prestigious location, just across from City Hall Park in lower Manhattan. Penthouse 3 within it exudes every bit the glamour and design-led ambition you would expect it to, featuring sophisticated interiors combined with unobstructed, green park views.
Penthouse 3 at No. 33 Park Row
On the building's beautifully elaborate, distinctive exterior, RSHP's signature copper screen fins dominate, creating a grid and vertical rhythm that lifts the gaze upwards. It is a smart approach adopted by the firm in past projects too. 'One Hyde Park and No. 33 Park Row each face a park to the north and exhibit a similarity in terms of aspiration and quality with carefully composed facades that exhibit a richness of depth, shadow, and texture,' says Stirk.
This is translated inside into swathes of glazing in a series of structured openings, powerfully punctuated by dark window frames. This draws on the area's industrial past, as the architects worked to reference commercial buildings of Downtown Manhattan's industrial era, such as large openings, utilitarian feel metal details around balconies and terraces, and those distinctive dark steel frames on the façade.
Penthouse 3's spaciousness and open plan is further accentuated by a double-height living space with a mezzanine. It contains seating areas, kitchen and dining, alongside a study on the top level. This industrial, subtly loft-like aesthetic bridges past and future, through RSHP's unique approach – following on from the studio's past work, such as the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and One Monte Carlo in Monaco.
The living space in the penthouse is complemented by a range of No. 33 Park Row’s amenities for residents. These include: a fifth-floor indoor/outdoor fitness centre and yoga studio, an outdoor kitchenette and dining area, a 24-hour doorman-attended lobby and concierge, a rooftop terrace, a library, a craft studio, a screening room and bike storage.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Fuseproject and Telo transform the electric pick-up truck
The ultra-compact Telo EV crams a full-size pick-up truck into the footprint of a Mini. Yves Behar explains how the project came into being
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Hawaiian resort Kona Village honours its site’s mana
Hawaii’s new Kona Village carefully preserves the spirit of the site’s original 1960s resort and the sacred land it sits on
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
‘Reflective fractals’ by Suchi Reddy take over the National Building Museum in Washington
Reddymade founder Suchi Reddy’s reflective installation ‘Look Here’ launches at the National Building Museum in Washington
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
130 William by Adjaye Associates’ holistic vision is unveiled in New York
We unveil the holistic design of Adjaye Associates’ 130 William, the residential scheme that has just completed in New York
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
One High Line’s twisting towers by BIG dance in New York
One High Line by Bjarke Ingels’ BIG is completed in New York, including a home interior by designer Dan Fink
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Sotheby's to buy the Breuer Building in New York
The Breuer Building in New York is to be acquired by famed auction house Sotheby's, it's been announced
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Studio Gang’s Richard Gilder Center brings organic tactility to New York City
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation by Studio Gang marks a new era for New York City’s iconic American Museum of Natural History
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
In memoriam: Rafael Viñoly (1944 – 2023)
Rafael Viñoly, architect of 432 Park Avenue and London’s ‘Walkie Talkie’, has died in New York aged 78
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Lose yourself in 550 Madison and Snøhetta’s public garden
Snøhetta designs a new public garden for 550 Madison in New York
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
11 Hoyt by Studio Gang sets a new standard for Downtown Brooklyn
11 Hoyt by Studio Gang has been completed, bringing a fresh residential offering to its Brooklyn neighbourhood
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
We visit Malin + Goetz founders’ balanced Upper West Side apartment
Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, the founding partners of beauty brand Malin + Goetz, are the owners of this New York apartment crafted by architecture firm Messana O’Rorke (MO’R), and featured in the studio's latest monograph, Building Blocks
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated