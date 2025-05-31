A refreshed Rockefeller Wing reopens with a bang at The Met in New York
The Met's Michael C Rockefeller Wing gets a refresh by Kulapat Yantrasast's WHY Architecture, bringing light, air and impact to the galleries devoted to arts from Africa, Oceania and the Ancient Americas
Crowds flocking to The Met this weekend will have more than the New York museum's usual rich content to explore; the Rockefeller Wing in the institution's south side has just been given a thorough refresh, opening its doors to the public on 31 May 2025. The redesign, which spans a whopping 40,000 sq ft of gallery space (officially titled The Michael C Rockefeller Wing), comprises the Arts of Africa, the Ancient Americas, and Oceania and has been spearheaded by architect Kulapat Yantrasast of WHY Architecture.
Inside The Met's Michael C Rockefeller Wing relaunch
In need of a rethink in order to make the most of the invaluable cultural exhibits on display and to do justice to and protect as appropriate the sensitive and important holdings of the collection, this particular wing of the museum has been shut for renovation since 2021. WHY Architecture worked collaboratively with Beyer, Blinder, Belle Architects LLP, as well as The Met’s Design Department on the project.
Now, the installations pay fitting homage to the architectural vernaculars of each region they highlight, offering a spatial experience that feels bright, airy and comfortable. The design balances intimate areas, sound and vision, with more generous moments which require space to breathe and an uncluttered approach. It all contributes to a visit that prioritises quality information, a 21st-century design take and cleverly thought-out routes and organisation to handle the landmark museum's no doubt heavy footfall to come.
It was a project with a personal meaning to Yantrasast, as he explained at the opening: 'The wing has represented for me a live mission. When I was seven years old, my parents took me for the first time abroad, outside of Thailand, where I grew up, and I was able to encounter other cultures for the first time. I am grateful to them and to all those cultures, and now I am able to plan these great portals to each of these separate regions to create immersive environments.'
The architect highlighted the importance of creating the opportunity for such an experience as he had for others visiting The Met in the future, and flagged also how important the collaboration with the teams involved in this long-term project was in the final result as well as its development.
He added: 'I think museums like The Met are places of empathy where people like me can encounter what the world's civilisations have to offer. I really wish that The Met and this wing remain a place where art and empathy always prevail.'
Alisa LaGamma, Ceil and Michael E Pulitzer curator of African Art and curator in charge of the Rockefeller Wing, said: 'The primary goal of this considerable institutional project is to deepen appreciation for the greatness of the art displayed within. While the creation of the wing asserted the place of the arts of sub-Saharan Africa, the ancient Americas, and Oceania in the world’s leading museum, the new edition underscores their autonomy from one another and foregrounds the artists responsible for those achievements.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'The new galleries devoted to three major collections presented in The Michael C Rockefeller Wing allow us to reintroduce them to the public, enriched with a wealth of contextual detail. Those layers of information range from artist bios to interviews with experts in the region that relate the works presented to specific historical sites in the form of audio guide commentary and documentary films produced as an integral part of the experience.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A festival on Mars? No, Jordan. Inside Medaina, an immersive electronic music festival
Medaina is an otherworldly five-day, two-location electronic music festival offering a backdrop like no other, the historic sites of Petra and Wadi Rum. Tianna Williams was there
-
Connor McKnight’s masterfully restrained menswear honours the quiet beauty of everyday Black life
‘The Black mundane’ is how American designer Connor McKnight – the latest focus of Wallpaper’s Uprising series – describes his aesthetic, which was born from family memories and honed at New York’s Parsons School of Design
-
Journalist-turned-artist Massoud Hayoun considers systems of control in ‘Stateless’
Hayoun’s new solo show at London’s Larkin Durey, considers his rich and eclectic heritage, and his desire to make the world ‘a little more humane’
-
A Fire Island house for two sisters reimagines the beach home typology
Coughlin Scheel Architects’ Fire Island house is an exploration of an extended family retreat for the 21st century
-
PlayLab opens its Los Angeles base, blending workspace, library and shop in a new interior
Creative studio PlayLab opens its Los Angeles workspace and reveals plans to also open its archive to the public for the first time, revealing a dedicated space full of pop treasures
-
Los Angeles businesses regroup after the 2025 fires
In the third instalment of our Rebuilding LA series, we zoom in on Los Angeles businesses and the architecture and social fabric around them within the impacted Los Angeles neighbourhoods
-
‘Fall Guy’ director David Leitch takes us inside his breathtaking Los Angeles home
For movie power couple David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, interior designer Vanessa Alexander crafts a home with the ultimate Hollywood ending
-
The Lighthouse draws on Bauhaus principles to create a new-era workspace campus
The Lighthouse, a Los Angeles office space by Warkentin Associates, brings together Bauhaus, brutalism and contemporary workspace design trends
-
This minimalist Wyoming retreat is the perfect place to unplug
This woodland home that espouses the virtues of simplicity, containing barely any furniture and having used only three materials in its construction
-
Croismare school, Jean Prouvé’s largest demountable structure, could be yours
Jean Prouvé’s 1948 Croismare school, the largest demountable structure ever built by the self-taught architect, is up for sale
-
We explore Franklin Israel’s lesser-known, progressive, deconstructivist architecture
Franklin Israel, a progressive Californian architect whose life was cut short in 1996 at the age of 50, is celebrated in a new book that examines his work and legacy