Parramatta Aquatic Centre’s midcentury-inspired design sits in harmony with its context
Parramatta Aquatic Centre by Grimshaw, ABA, and McGregor Coxall brings the local community together ahead of Sydney’s swimming season
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The grand opening of Parramatta Aquatic Centre (PAC) in the Sydney suburbs is perfectly timed as Australia is gearing up for the summer ahead.
Located at Mays Hill, the traditional lands of the Burramattagal, an inland group of the Dharug people, it is only apt that the new sports attraction was conceived to sit in harmony with the native landscape, a Unesco World Heritage site.
Dive into the Parramatta Aquatic Centre
Collectively designed by Grimshaw, Andrew Burges Architects (ABA), and McGregor Coxall as the landscape architect, the project had longevity at the forefront, not only in terms of limiting the impact on the surrounding environment, but also in terms of a space that will be available and accessible for the local community for generations to come.
The striking ring-shaped design defines the aquatic centre and nods to the curves in modernist architecture. The structure has been sensitively integrated into the land, and is predominantly arranged on a single level, for easy access for its growing, diverse community of users.
The 50m outdoor pool is the main focal point of the complex. It allows space for competitive training, while indoors there is a 25m recreational pool, a water playground, gym and spa, and a learn-to-swim pool, which encourages everyone to dive into this public oasis.
PAC is not limited to getting your lengths in, Josh Henderson, Grimshaw’s project director said: ‘The design team, City of Parramatta, and builder have all collaborated to create a valuable community asset that is enjoyable to experience, well made, highly functional and accessible. As a new home to many community groups, the facility will provide vibrant landscaped public spaces for fitness, sport, learn-to-swim classes and for time with friends and family.'
With sustainable architecture swiftly becoming the norm for many architecture studios, the design team decided to make this an obvious non-negotiable aspect of their solution. When designing, they further bolstered the site's natural element across its 30,000 sq m of surrounding landscape by planting 562 new native trees to enhance the existing urban forest. The pool itself is surrounded by trees, which will play a major role in mitigating urban heat.
Connectivity was also key to a successful design, and there is a series of interconnected bike and walking paths intertwined with local plazas and parklands, along with easy access to transport links.
With this fantastic new facility gearing up for the swimming season ahead, the City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Sameer Pandey said: ‘This is more than just a pool – it’s a place where the community can swim laps in the pool, work out in the gym, relax in the spa, steam and sauna or simply enjoy a coffee in the café. A lot of memories will be made here – of local kids swimming their first lap, of families splashing around together on a long, hot summer day. I can’t wait to open the doors, I think the community will be really impressed when they see and experience Parramatta Aquatic Centre.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Friedman Benda Paris to open in 2024
Friedman Benda Paris will see the US design gallery bridge the Atlantic, opening in an industrial building in the Marais
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Jewellery designers share their most precious personal pieces
A host of jewellers give us a peek at the jewellery which brings them joy and solace
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tate Modern announces The Infinities Commission for rising contemporary artists
Tate Modern’s new Infinities Commission will support experimental work from around the world
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Whipbird is a Sunshine Coast house to make you smile
This Sunshine Coast house, titled Whipbird, is a minimalist home set in pristine Australian nature, an on the market
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pop Architecture, Australia: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023 includes Pop Architecture, a young Australian practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tasmania house brings minimalist glass and concrete to rural Koonya
A Tasmania house designed in immaculate minimalist architecture by Room 11 makes the most of its idyllic Koonya location
By Stephen Crafti Published
-
Dove Lake Viewing Shelter fosters meditative moments in the Tasmanian landscape
Dove Lake Viewing Shelter by Cumulus promotes love for nature and meditative moments for visitors in the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Solis Houseboat is a serene space atop the shimmering waters of Australia’s Lake Eildon
Lucy Marczyk Design Studio has created Solis Houseboat, a stunning low-energy family retreat set within a high-end houseboat
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
First look: MPavilion 2023 by Tadao Ando marks project’s tenth anniversary
The design for Tadao Ando’s MPavilion 2023, which celebrates the Australian event’s tenth anniversary, is unveiled
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Sydney Modern store by Akin Atelier inspires us to go shopping
The Sydney Modern store by Akin Atelier blends ethereal qualities with colour in a purpose designed shopping hub installation
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A suburban apartment building in Melbourne promotes design and low-energy living
This 11-unit suburban apartment building in Melbourne's Brunswick, by Breathe Architecture and Dreamer architects, transforms a former brick warehouse into a sustainable showcase
By Jonathan Bell Published