FRPO’s Oregon house explores modern materials and a circular plan
This single-storey Oregon house in the Pacific Northwest offers a radical new take on suburban living
Ponderosa Bend is a new Oregon house in the Pacific Northwest, the work of developer Malaspina Design. It is the first in a series of homes being built in the Oregon locality of Bend, designed by the Spanish firm of FRPO (Fernando Rodríguez and Pablo Oriol).
An award-winning Oregon house
The house, which recently won the Luis M Mansilla Award at the 2023 COAM Awards, is one of a series of projects being built in the area, with the intention of ‘blending Pacific Northwest dream home aesthetics with modern architecture’, with the latter sourced from Europe wherever possible.
FRPO’s first structure has made a mark, a single-storey courtyard house that wraps its asymmetric form around an existing tree, with a series of covered terraces accessed from many of the key rooms. The project makes ambitious use of new materials, from microcement renders to aluminium panels, with large-scale glulam wooden beams used to support the roof structure.
The ponderosa tree at the heart of the structure gives the house its name. One section of the circular plan is made up of the car port, store and a self-contained study/guest room. To the left of the car port is the main entrance, which opens onto the kitchen diner, and then clockwise round to the living space, bracketed by external decks and with glass walls on each side.
A glazed corridor overlooking the internal courtyard leads to the generous main bedroom suite, with its internal courtyard and large dressing room, and then on round to a family room and two more ensuite bedrooms.
The grey aluminium cladding is mirrored by the microcement concrete flooring, while the large glulam beams and wooden ceiling cladding is left exposed to provide a warm contrast. As one progresses through the space there are subtle level changes accompanying the well-defined geometry, shifting viewing angles out and across the house to the garden and landscape.
Further houses are planned on the site, building on the learnings of this first property. Each has a highly individual design to make the most of the views and topography.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
These top-handle bags are reinventing the classic accessory
From Prada to Hermès, these sleek top-handle bags riff on ladylike 1950s silhouettes in a way that’s anything but prim
By Jack Moss Published
-
In Vincent Ferrané’s sensual photography, the bed is a microcosm of another world
Vincent Ferrané explores the world of the bed in new photography book ‘Embedded’
By Hannah Silver Published
-
In Memoriam: Joe Tilson (1928 - 2023)
We remember British artist Joe Tilson
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Camino House is a revived 1960s home in San Francisco’s Silicon Valley
Lindsay Gerber’s tactful refurbishment of Camino House brings a quiet glamour to the wood-panelled 1960s home in San Francisco’s Silicon Valley
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 launches diverse survey of the built environment
The Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 opens at the Chicago Cultural Centre and across the city, hosting an array of international design in the event’s fifth edition
By Will Jennings Published
-
Frenchette Bakery at the Whitney mixes art and architecture to foster ‘a sense of gathering’
Frenchette Bakery at the Whitney bridges art and architecture to craft a food and beverage interior that is smart and welcoming to all
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Montauk House by Oza Sabbeth is an ode to the rich textures of timber
Montauk House by Oza Sabbeth was conceived as a wooden escape and primary residence in Long Island
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Stick House, Brick Garden is a Brooklyn rowhouse that nods to the English garden
Stick House, Brick Garden by Abruzzo Bodziak Architects is a reimagined Brooklyn wood frame home that shows off its rich materiality and leafy garden
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Louis Armstrong Center celebrates the life of the legendary jazz musician
Louis Armstrong Center by Caples Jefferson Architects in Queens, USA, celebrates the jazz musician’s life by connecting with its community
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Studio J. Jih revamps historic Marblehead house in Massachusetts for a modern family
The Georgian revival Marblehead house from the 1920s is now filled with contemporary accoutrements like a sculptural concrete fireplace and a brass firepole for kids
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
This misty Washington house set on a bluff responds to the local landscape
Longbranch, a new Washington house, overlooks the USA's Key Peninsula with the surrounding Fir trees as its muse
By Tianna Williams Published