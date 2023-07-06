Oceanus House is a reborn modernist gem in LA’s Mount Olympus
Oceanus House by Pierre De Angelis is a project that reimagines a Donald Luckenbill residential design in Los Angeles for the 21st century
Oceanus House is a sun-drenched Los Angeles home revived through a design by the architecture studio of Pierre De Angelis, Good Project Company. Originally created in the 1990s by Donald Luckenbill (repurposing a significantly smaller 1975 structure on site), who worked in the office of Paul Rudolph for many years, the home features modernist architecture influences and minimalist architecture lines, which have been reimagined for the 21st century by De Angelis and his team.
Oceanus House by Pierre De Angelis
Oceanus House commands striking views of Los Angeles from the elevated Mount Olympus neighbourhood. As a result, the home is orientated towards the long vistas featuring large terraces and a swimming pool with lounge area that overlook the LA cityscape below. The refreshed home not only spans a striking 7,466 sq ft and four bedrooms, but also has an additional, fully independent (with its own kitchen and living space) pool house that adds 1,500 sq ft to the whole.
The pool was redesigned to accentuate minimalist lines, and through this, celebrate the home’s original curves by Luckenbill. This approach was envisioned by the project's landscape architect Michael Fiore. This open area and the vistas towards Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean were further accentuated by the architect's removing of the entrance-side windows on Oceanus Drive.
'We took a risk by removing the street façade windows so that all views are focused away from the street and instead to Downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean,' the architect said. 'This move was a big bet and paid off by achieving the desired goal of heightened privacy, security, and a monolithic, horizontal façade facing Oceanus Drive articulated by bands of vertical steel louvers and without any interruption from windows apertures which (we believe) is both atypical and highly desirable for the potential owner.'
The design team also worked hard to restore Luckenbill's original flow and improve circulation for 21st century standards. They addressed the interior arrangements everywhere with the same care and detail, negotiating old and new to achieve the best balance - not taking any of the changes lightly.
They said, when it came to the original architect's use of radii in the design: 'The original Luckenbill home included a very distinctive radius kitchen island echoed by a radius sitting area. As one can see, we revisited Luckenbill’s predominant use of radii by adjusting the island to a straight-line monolithic island in addition to an L-shaped bench seating area. We believe this important gesture provided balance and a sense of calm to the previously idiosyncratic Luckenbill kitchen.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate unite on Hamptons ‘inconvenience store’ and pop-up
Richard Christiansen of lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate – one of the Wallpaper* USA 300 – talks about collaborating with e-retailer Mytheresa on an auto body shop-themed pop-up in time for a Hamptons summer
By Jack Moss • Published
-
The Little Car Company’s garage of pocket exotics are small, speedy and beautiful
The Little Car Company specialises in bespoke ‘junior classics’, exacting, scaled-down reinterpretations of iconic (and expensive) automobiles injected with electric driving delight
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Ardray whisky reinterprets Scottish traditions with a Japanese approach
Ardray whisky is the result of an exciting and groundbreaking collaboration between Scottish and Japanese whisky makers that presents new perspectives on a long-lasting tradition
By Melina Keays • Published
-
‘Reflective fractals’ by Suchi Reddy take over the National Building Museum in Washington
Reddymade founder Suchi Reddy’s reflective installation ‘Look Here’ launches at the National Building Museum in Washington
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A Hermosa Beach house by XTEN champions minimalist beachside living
Strandhouse by XTEN is a Hermosa Beach house designed to offer minimalist surrounds and the best architectural accompaniment to its seaside location
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
International African American Museum celebrates life and memory on 'hallowed ground'
The International African American Museum opens in Charleston, USA, acknowledging 'hallowed ground' and celebrating life and memory
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
One High Line’s twisting towers by BIG dance in New York
One High Line by Bjarke Ingels’ BIG is completed in New York, including a home interior by designer Dan Fink
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Oza Sabbeth’s ‘radical reimagination’ of a Hamptons house
A ‘radical reimagination’ by Oza Sabbeth Architects has given a dramatic new look and layout to an existing timber structure in the Hamptons
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
House 5 by LADG explores Los Angeles’ suburban typologies
House 5 by architecture studio The Los Angeles Design Group (LADG) offers a contemporary alternative to the city's suburban homes
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, inviting us into its OMA-designed home
Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens its new, OMA-designed home in the USA
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Bonsai House was conceived as a gallery for a collection of miniature trees
Bonsai House by Matthew Royce Architecture is a residential extension in Venice, California, conceived as a viewing gallery for the owners' collection of miniature trees
By Ellie Stathaki • Published