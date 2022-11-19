Mountain House is a contemporary South African hillside retreat
Architect Chris van Niekerk has designed a private mountain house that nestles into its site, providing space, views, and a sense of time and evolution
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This new mountain house is located on the slopes of the Steenberg range of mountains in South Africa. Taking its cues from the geology of the landscape, with stratified rock formations, the concrete dwelling is set over two levels that step down the slopes.
The Mountain House brief
Architect Chris van Niekerk designed the retreat on behalf of clients who divide their time between Europe and South Africa, and the brief was to address the landscape and contours of the site, rather than impose a prescribed amount of accommodation.
A driveway leads to the secluded house, set within a triangle-shaped, 4,000 sq m plot. The house itself is arranged in a U shape, divided between two wings, united by a covered terrace in the middle. There are scattered remnants of an earlier dwelling and its garden walls, but the project is fundamentally an entirely new construction.
The smaller wing houses a guest suite and a study on the upper level, with walls that seem to bleed into the landscape and a terrace adjoining the enclosed swimming pool, with its Barragán-esque concrete walls. The main body of the house is larger, with the principal bedroom located at one end and a large open-plan kitchen and living room at the other. The entrance is located on the level below, with a staircase taking you directly into the main living space.
A large concrete canopy sits atop the two wings, uniting the structure and shading the central outdoor room; in one direction you can see Table Mountain, in the other, the sea at False Bay. The intersection of this canopy with the roof and skylights modulates the interior lighting, creating unexpected views and shadows as the sun moves around the site.
The fenestration is an eclectic mix of expansive frameless floor-to-ceiling glass, slender slot, recessed windows and glazed corners. Light plays across the interior surfaces, which combine concrete with lime-bagged stone and brickwork, creating softly undulating walls that exude a natural warmth and texture. ‘The entire structure reads as a homogenous body,’ says van Niekerk, ‘the sun and seasons will render their effects strongly and will continue to do so as the structure ages.’
The house is surrounded by a carefully consider planting plan, which restored some of the vegetation displaced by the foundations as well as added new indigenous plants. Water has been scarce in recent years, and ensuring the landscape is self-sustaining without additional watering was an important part of the brief.
Ultimately, growth and weathering will see the structure become more and more embedded into its site. Throughout this process, the inside-outside spaces will give the owners a permanent connection with the landscape and views.
CVN.co.za (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Antony Gormley interview: ‘We’re at more than a tipping point. We’re in a moment of utter crisis’
We visit the London studio of British sculptor Antony Gormley ahead of his major new show ‘Body Field’ at Xavier Hufkens Brussels
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Anest Collective offers discreetly detailed elegance for A/W 2022
The new collection from Anest Collective is a masterclass in sartorial deconstructivism
By Simon Mills • Published
-
The World Reimagined sculpture trail to culminate in epic finale in Trafalgar Square this weekend
Ahead of a Bonhams auction on 21 November, The World Reimagined will conclude with an epic finale in Trafalgar Square this weekend (19 and 20 November). The initiative uses art to illuminate the history of the transatlantic slave trade, inviting us ‘to face our shared history with honesty, empathy and grace’.
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams • Published
-
Winter House is a Florida home designed for modernist living
Winter House by Steven Harris Architects is a Florida home that brings together serenity, nature and idyllic modernist living
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Tallinn Art Hall brings change and bright pink to the Estonian capital
The Tallinn Art Hall has a bright pink, brand-new home, courtesy of Estonian architecture studio Salto
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
Wraxall Yard transforms derelict Dorset barns into accessible community space
Wraxall Yard in Dorset sees Clementine Blakemore Architects transform a series of derelict barns into an accessible community space, a workshop and holiday accommodation
By Malaika Byng • Published
-
Dramatic mountain viewpoint series by Mjölk Architects celebrates Czech nature
The Guard Patrol is Mjölk Architects’ installation of a mountain viewpoint series of four structures, created to celebrate local history and landscape
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Minimalist architecture: homes that inspire calm
These examples of minimalist architecture place life in the foreground – clutter is demoted; joy promoted. Elevating interiors to places of peace, these buildings created by design pioneers help us to trace a recent history of minimalism in home design.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The 2022 RIBA house of the year is among these homes
The hunt for 2022 RIBA House of the Year is starting, and this longlist contains the home that will be crowned the winner on 7 December – watch as the judges whittle down a shortlist weekly
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Chicago coffee cart adds contemporary minimalism to Kenzo Tange building
Chicago coffee cart by Norman Kelley and Spencer McNeil serves up macchiatos and minimalism in iconic Kenzo Tange building
By Ellie Stathaki • Published