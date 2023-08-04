Casa Monoculo offers a take on treetop living in Brazil

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Offering its own twist on the concept of treetop living, Casa Monoculo is a contemporary Brazilian home raised above a densely wooded area of Eldorado, a neighbourhood of Alto Paraiso City. The brainchild of Brasília-based architect Alan Chu, this is a treehouse, but not as you know it; it’s also as expansive and modern as the finest villas, making the most of its setting, views and scale in one fell swoop.

(Image credit: Joana França)

Casa Monoculo: life above the treetops

Working with unusual conditions – the plot is near the city centre, but at the same time is engulfed in greenery and preserved Cerrado vegetation – Chu opted for a sensitive approach. His plan was to elevate the structure from the ground, to avoid disturbing the existing nature and cutting trees down. As a result, not only does the house, set on 12 black metal pillars five metres above ground, touch lightly on the forest floor, but it also offers its lucky residents long vistas of the city, the sunrise, and the mountains in the distance.

(Image credit: Joana França)

Named after the traditional monocle (translating to 'monóculo' in Portuguese), the home was designed to frame experiences, capture and magnify its inspiring environment through its privileged and unconventional set-up. A winding staircase guides visitors from the ground to the house above, ensuring everyone connects to the surroundings on the journey up.

(Image credit: Joana França)

'The Monóculo house has been designed to not only leave an everlasting memory of the view but to have provided its guests with a unique and unforgettable experience,' Chu concludes, in a written statement.

(Image credit: Joana França)

(Image credit: Joana França)

(Image credit: Joana França)

(Image credit: Joana França)

(Image credit: Joana França)

(Image credit: Joana França)

