Casa Monoculo offers a take on treetop living in Brazil
Casa Monoculo by architect Alan Chu is a house raised above the treetops in Alto Paraiso City, Brazil
Offering its own twist on the concept of treetop living, Casa Monoculo is a contemporary Brazilian home raised above a densely wooded area of Eldorado, a neighbourhood of Alto Paraiso City. The brainchild of Brasília-based architect Alan Chu, this is a treehouse, but not as you know it; it’s also as expansive and modern as the finest villas, making the most of its setting, views and scale in one fell swoop.
Casa Monoculo: life above the treetops
Working with unusual conditions – the plot is near the city centre, but at the same time is engulfed in greenery and preserved Cerrado vegetation – Chu opted for a sensitive approach. His plan was to elevate the structure from the ground, to avoid disturbing the existing nature and cutting trees down. As a result, not only does the house, set on 12 black metal pillars five metres above ground, touch lightly on the forest floor, but it also offers its lucky residents long vistas of the city, the sunrise, and the mountains in the distance.
Named after the traditional monocle (translating to 'monóculo' in Portuguese), the home was designed to frame experiences, capture and magnify its inspiring environment through its privileged and unconventional set-up. A winding staircase guides visitors from the ground to the house above, ensuring everyone connects to the surroundings on the journey up.
'The Monóculo house has been designed to not only leave an everlasting memory of the view but to have provided its guests with a unique and unforgettable experience,' Chu concludes, in a written statement.
