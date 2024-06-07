Take an exclusive tour of La Main, LVMH Métiers d’Art’s new Parisian HQ
LVMH Métiers d’Art’s new Parisian HQ, La Main, brings together modern minimalism and historical charm in a building that celebrates craft
La Main, the new Parisian HQ of LVMH Métiers d’Art, is a building steeped in craft traditions. It is the main base of an organisation whose mission it is to elevate, support and open up the world of craftsmanship to all. Located a stone’s throw from the Arts-et-Métiers district in the 2nd arrondissement, it is also an artfully reimagined heritage building of a craft-rich era, which served in the past as the home of a printer and then a textile maker. ‘We selected Rue Réaumur for its association with design and craftsmanship,’ says LVMH Métiers d’Art CEO Matteo de Rosa. ‘By establishing ourselves here, we aim to invite the community to explore and recognise the exceptional materials and unparalleled expertise that are foundational to the luxury industry’s manufacturing prowess.’
La Main: inside LVMH's new HQ
LVMH Métiers d’Art was founded in 2015 with the aim of preserving and perpetuating the best of the manufacturing world within the luxury industries. It nurtures communication between artists and craftspeople, fosters opportunities for small businesses to thrive, and supports traditional skills that might otherwise disappear. It clearly addresses a live, developing need. ‘In the last 18 months, our trajectory has been one of swift expansion, evolving from a small enterprise into a vibrant collective encompassing more than 17 businesses from around the world,’ says de Rosa.
‘The imperative for our new building is to serve as a nexus for connecting our companies with clients, showcasing each craft’s intrinsic value, its mission, and the path it travels to reach the marketplace.’ Architect Clément Lesnoff-Rocard was called upon to transform the existing building, which was built in 1898 and boasts an impressive – and listed – glass-and-metal roof by Gustave Eiffel. The rest of the structure was made of stone and cast-metal pillars and bricks, which the architect decided to clean and reveal, celebrating the building’s bones.
Inside, there is office space, a showroom, and an expansive material library that forms the core of the establishment, ‘the engine of this big machine’, as Lesnoff-Rocard puts it, where everyone can come to see and select products, made within the company’s network. ‘Matteo said, “I want it to be rock and roll, a bit unexpected”,’ says the architect. ‘But also it had to be thoughtful and elevated. He knows that you have to allow creative people to deploy their creativity freely.’
Conceived as a showroom/gallery/workspace/education centre, part of the project’s challenge was to design a space that covers all those bases but could also adapt to changing needs, a variety of activities and the growth of a thriving organisation. Paris’ famous Haussmannian apartments ‘were not conceived with flexibility in mind, but they all are so malleable’, says Lesnoff-Rocard. ‘They can become anything you want them to be today. The same goes for this building.’
‘Matteo named the showroom La Main [‘the hand’ in French] as a tribute to the skilled artisans whose hands breathe life into LVMH Métiers d’Art. It also represents the diverse entities within the group, akin to the fingers of a hand – distinct in their identity yet collectively forming something far more significant and robust,’ the architect explains. ‘Just as each finger contributes to the hand’s strength and functionality, each business under the LVMH Métiers d’Art umbrella adds its unique strengths to create a powerful synergy.’
Simplicity, openness and luxurious yet utilitarian surfaces abound as the building’s five floors unfold in a palette based on white and ivory with contrasting black and deep red accents. Designed as a continuation of the streetscape, the ground floor features pavement stone slabs, while the top floor is a fluid event space under the listed glass roof – the project’s showpiece. ‘It’s a bit Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator,’ smiles the architect.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
It all comes together to invite, engage and inform, both the wider public and the world of luxury goods, championing craftsmanship. ‘My vision for the space was not to create a static museum but a vibrant, living entity,’ de Rosa says. ‘This is why we’ve designed it to engage with the urban environment. It narrates the saga of our materials and showcases the pinnacle of what our network’s companies deliver.’
A version of this article appears in the July 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Step inside the majestic Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London
In matching its exclusive and central location, a sleek building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners houses the new ultra-refined Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Aino Aalto inspires new Tekla and Artek limited edition collection
On Aino Aalto's 130th birthday, Tekla and Artek release a collaborative collection featuring the Finnish designer's Kirsikankukka pattern
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
It’s a Paul & Shark summer at Juvia restaurant in Formentera
Paul & Shark dresses Formentera restaurant Juvia for the summer season, with suitably nautical nods
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Grand Palais restoration in Paris through the lens of champion fencer Enzo Lefort
As Paris’ Grand Palais prepares to reopen following extensive restoration by Chatillon Architectes, we visit the site with champion fencer and photographer Enzo Lefort, who documented the space ahead of the Olympic Games 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Dip into the Paris pools and swimming culture enriching the 2024 Olympic Games
Paris pools, in the Olympics and beyond, have inspired fun, wellness and a love of sports in the French capital
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Jean Prouvé’s House of Better Days on show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
The Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, or House of Better Days, by Jean Prouvé is explored in a new show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Hauser & Wirth Paris by Laplace is a winning restoration in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Hauser & Wirth Paris by Laplace sees the architectural agency named Best Restoration Kings, breathing new life into an 1877 hôtel particulier near the Champs-Elysées
By Amy Serafin Published
-
A residential timber tower by Moreau Kusunoki in Paris blends minimalism and sustainability
Fast emerging French-Japanese studio Moreau Kusunoki completes a residential timber tower in Paris, making a departure from the norm in large scale housing
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside artist Loris Gréaud’s Paris studio, a concrete bunker by Claude Parent
French artist Loris Gréaud invites us into his light-filled, bunker-like studio, the final project of late architect Claude Parent – watch the exclusive film
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Stream Building offers urban vision for Paris and beyond
Stream Building by PCA-Stream exemplifies its creator's vision for the future of cities – in Paris, and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ultimate Norman Foster: into the mind of the architect at Centre Pompidou
Norman Foster exhibition opens at Centre Pompidou in Paris, celebrating the renowned British architect's ground breaking and extensive body of work, while looking into the future
By Shawn Adams Published