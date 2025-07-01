Absolut is reviving Keith Haring’s 1986 poser with a vibrant limited-edition bottle

In 1986, Keith Haring designed a poster for Absolut Vodka – the second artist to do so (following a recommendation from Andy Warhol) as part of the Absolut Art Collection – an initiative that, between 1985 and 2004, invited over 550 artists to collaborate with the brand. Haring produced four lithographs, which are now held by the Spritmuseum in Stockholm along with the rest of the collection, with one being chosen to become the face of Absolut’s campaign.

Nearly four decades later, Haring’s signature style returns to Absolut. The Absolut Haring Artist-Edition bottle reimagines his original artwork in three dimensions, featuring a vibrant yellow background with debossed red linework which harmonises with the blue of the logo.

The bottle features Haring's signature on the shrink sleeve, and a hand-drawn rendition of the Absolut medallion – depicting LO Smith, who founded Absolut in 1879 – is wrapped around the neck. The result is a collectible piece of 3D art that transforms Haring’s poster into a tangible object.

To celebrate the launch, Absolut has developed a signature cocktail: the Absolut Haring Fizz. This yellow-hued drink, inspired by the vibrant palette of Haring’s design, blends apple, orange, toasted sesame and ginger.

The limited-edition bottle channels Haring’s artistic ethos: that art should be accessible and lived (and follows collaborations from Keith Haring Studio with the likes of Swatch and Lexon). In 1980s New York, Haring sought to take art off the museum walls and into real life. The bottle also preserves the original spirit of the Absolut Art Collection: ‘Absolut has always believed art should be open, joyful and for everyone,’ says Deb Dasgupta, VP global marketing at Absolut.

David Stark, founder and CEO of Artestar, which represents the Keith Haring Studio, adds: ‘Our mission is to keep Keith Haring’s spirit alive by continuing to expand access to his art and the important messages within it. This project with Absolut revives a moment that meant so much to Keith – not just creatively, but symbolically.’

The Absolut Haring Artist-Edition will be available in global travel retail from 1 July 2025, and then in over 40 markets from October, for a limited time