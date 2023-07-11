Kurt Rappaport invites us into his refreshed Beverly Hills office
Dan Brunn reinvents real-estate magnate Kurt Rappaport’s Beverly Hills office in Los Angeles
When California real-estate magnate Kurt Rappaport wanted to refresh a Beverly Hills classic, architect Dan Brunn was his go-to choice. The result was a truly collaborative project and a labour of love from both sides, as client and architect worked in sync to create a new space that blends art and architecture, luxury and minimalism, past and present.
Dan Brunn and Kurt Rappaport: a fruitful collaboration
The site was in a 'quintessential Beverly Hills' building, sat on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Canon Drive. The architect and his team at Dan Brunn Architecture (DBA), worked closely with Rappaport, who, being an avid art collector and expert in property and development, has extensive knowledge to draw on and a passion for architecture.
'Kurt is a tastemaker in life and work,' Brunn said. 'Everything here either has a provenance that carries a special meaning to him, or its an all new creation by DBA. It’s all very lush and filled with great artifacts and curiosities.'
Restoring the building to its historical glory
Brunn redesigned the building's façade, as well as interiors, and brought the structure back to its original 1930s glory – infused with the architect's own modernist architecture influences, as well as 21st-century mod-cons. And while at first, the space was meant to be redesigned and leased out, Rappaport 'fell in love' with it during the process, and decided to move his own business in instead.
The building's historic bones were brought to the forefront and allowed to shine, revealing its elegant minimalism, both in the exterior and the extensive, clean, white interiors. These are dotted with their owner's collection in art and design, spanning from a Roy Lichtenstein painting, to a hanging Alexander Calder mobile, and vintage and contemporary furniture pieces by the likes of Charles and Ray Eames, Jean Prouvé and Ron Arad.
The sequence of spaces leads from the front-of-house, public areas, towards more private ones, such as executive offices and a guest suite. Strategically placed artwork illuminates the route through and creates corners of interest, punctuating the minimalist interior, wrapped in luxurious materials.
'The entire impression of moving through the structure,' Brunn said, 'is that of a single circular band unweaving from space to space, where the overlapping experiences of work and entertainment, business and relaxation transition naturally through a sensuous flow of movement and purposeful space.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Best Apple watch bands for the design aficionado
Whether sporty, cool or classic, find the best Apple watch bands for you
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Aston Martin Valour celebrates 110 years of the British sports car manufacturer
Unashamedly macho, the limited-edition Aston Martin Valour is a birthday gift for moneyed enthusiasts of old-school driving sensations
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Nothing Phone (2) doubles down on the brand’s minimalist, low-key aesthetic
Nothing Phone (2) is the alternative choice, a high-tech handset designed to wean you off digital distractions without compromising quality or function
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Lenny Steinberg invites us to her Los Angeles home: watch the film
Inside the Venice Beach home of designer Lenny Steinberg, who takes inspiration from movement and music, and guides us through her treasures
By Mimi Zeiger • Published
-
Slot House sets a high bar for sustainable architecture in Utah
Slot House, an energy-efficient mountain retreat in Utah, by local practice Klima Architecture, sets the bar high
By Eva Hagberg • Published
-
Tom Lee Park reimagines Mississippi banks into a lush public space in Memphis
Tom Lee Park is a lush new public space that transforms the banks of the Mississippi river in Memphis
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Trinidad Circle brings sustainable thinking to a Palm Springs home
Trinidad Circle by Framework and Studio AR+D is a luxurious and sustainable Palm Springs home
By Carole Dixon • Published
-
Oceanus House is a reborn modernist gem in LA’s Mount Olympus
Oceanus House by Pierre De Angelis is a project that reimagines a Donald Luckenbill residential design in Los Angeles for the 21st century
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘Reflective fractals’ by Suchi Reddy take over the National Building Museum in Washington
Reddymade founder Suchi Reddy’s reflective installation ‘Look Here’ launches at the National Building Museum in Washington
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A Hermosa Beach house by XTEN champions minimalist beachside living
Strandhouse by XTEN is a Hermosa Beach house designed to offer minimalist surrounds and the best architectural accompaniment to its seaside location
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
International African American Museum celebrates life and memory on 'hallowed ground'
The International African American Museum opens in Charleston, USA, acknowledging 'hallowed ground' and celebrating life and memory
By Ellie Stathaki • Published