KKMK, Greece: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023

KKMK was formed in 2017 by practice principals Kate Karagianni and Marina Karamali. Now, the Athens-based studio has joined the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual list of exciting emerging practices from across the globe. For its entry, we highlight the Greek studio's K45 Residence, a geometric, minimalist architecture residential project in the country's capital.

Who: KKMK

Karagianni and Karamali see architecture as an 'intense and personal creation'. They strive for timelessness, taking into account the fact that their clients lives might change and needs evolve. Theirs is also an international practice, as while their headquarters is based in Athens, they have been involved in a variety of projects, spanning residential, tourism and commercial projects, in London, Australia, Indonesia and Egypt. No matter where they are, they are inspired by the cultural, historical, and social context of each given place – sprinkled with their own experiences in fashion, art and philosophy.

Their studio is drawn to a research-based approach. 'We confront every project, even the smallest, as a new field of research,' they say. 'We try to understand deeply the needs of our clients and translate their vision into a built reality. In every project we experiment with a combination of cutting-edge design technologies, innovative material and sustainable design principles. We like to explore the limits of traditional means of construction and enhance them with digital fabrication methods. It is really important for our practice not to replicate ourselves and to develop each project with a unique fresh design attitude.'

What: K45 Residence

K45 Residence is a private home in the upmarket central Athens neighbourhood of Psychiko. The building's sharp, geometric, minimalist architecture looks are the result of a radical reimagining of an existing 20th-century property on site. KKMK worked with the original home's footprint and volume, bringing it into the 21st century. And while the street façade was completely redesigned, integrating its openings with a distinctive, sculptural relief surface, the interior was also transformed into a haven of calm.

Clean surfaces and simple materials and colour combinations (namely timber and white plaster) dominate throughout. They act as a serene envelope for everyday life, while leading the gaze towards the home's hidden asset – its planted courtyard, visible only once you are inside. This contrasts with the frontage's expressive nature.

The architects write: 'Our scope was to create a façade that pulsates with the city. It reacts geometrically to stimuli and takes its final form based on these fluctuations. At the same time, remains the boundary between city and private life.'

Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

kkmk.gr