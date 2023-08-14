KKMK, Greece: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023's newest entry is Greek studio KKMK, behind projects such as this minimalist haven in Athens’ Psychiko
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
KKMK was formed in 2017 by practice principals Kate Karagianni and Marina Karamali. Now, the Athens-based studio has joined the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual list of exciting emerging practices from across the globe. For its entry, we highlight the Greek studio's K45 Residence, a geometric, minimalist architecture residential project in the country's capital.
Who: KKMK
Karagianni and Karamali see architecture as an 'intense and personal creation'. They strive for timelessness, taking into account the fact that their clients lives might change and needs evolve. Theirs is also an international practice, as while their headquarters is based in Athens, they have been involved in a variety of projects, spanning residential, tourism and commercial projects, in London, Australia, Indonesia and Egypt. No matter where they are, they are inspired by the cultural, historical, and social context of each given place – sprinkled with their own experiences in fashion, art and philosophy.
Their studio is drawn to a research-based approach. 'We confront every project, even the smallest, as a new field of research,' they say. 'We try to understand deeply the needs of our clients and translate their vision into a built reality. In every project we experiment with a combination of cutting-edge design technologies, innovative material and sustainable design principles. We like to explore the limits of traditional means of construction and enhance them with digital fabrication methods. It is really important for our practice not to replicate ourselves and to develop each project with a unique fresh design attitude.'
What: K45 Residence
K45 Residence is a private home in the upmarket central Athens neighbourhood of Psychiko. The building's sharp, geometric, minimalist architecture looks are the result of a radical reimagining of an existing 20th-century property on site. KKMK worked with the original home's footprint and volume, bringing it into the 21st century. And while the street façade was completely redesigned, integrating its openings with a distinctive, sculptural relief surface, the interior was also transformed into a haven of calm.
Clean surfaces and simple materials and colour combinations (namely timber and white plaster) dominate throughout. They act as a serene envelope for everyday life, while leading the gaze towards the home's hidden asset – its planted courtyard, visible only once you are inside. This contrasts with the frontage's expressive nature.
The architects write: 'Our scope was to create a façade that pulsates with the city. It reacts geometrically to stimuli and takes its final form based on these fluctuations. At the same time, remains the boundary between city and private life.'
Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Chiara Ferrari’s pared-back live/work studio in Mallorca provides ample room for creativity
Designer Chiara Ferrari has transformed a former leather factory in Mallorca into a minimalist mixed-use scheme
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
In fashion: the best of A/W 2023 in 12 striking looks
The best of A/W 2023 distilled into 12 looks and accessories for men and women, from pointed Prada collars and ghostly Loewe gowns to a stack of glimmering Hermès rings
By Jack Moss Published
-
Off-the-grid living: ‘Cabin’ taps into a universal desire for escaping the rat race
Delve into the history of cabin culture and off-the-grid living with Will Jones’ new book ‘Cabin’, all about getting out of the city and into the wild
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Syros house is conceived like a small Greek island village
This Syros house by architects Block722 is a holiday home in Greece, designed like a small island village
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Kythnos Island house offers a 21st-century take on the local vernacular
A Kythnos Island house, Piperi, is a contemporary Greek home by Sigurd Larsen drawing on its location's vernacular
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ridge House flows in the spirit of its Antiparos Island landscape
Ridge House by AREA, Architecture Research Athens for Oliaros Development is a Greek retreat, perfectly embedded in its Antiparos island setting
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Social Athens makes waves in the Greek capital
The Social Athens by OOAK architects opens, featuring a distinctive wavy façade and an interior that balances social life and seclusion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Athens in 2023: architecture and creativity are on the up
Athens is enjoying its very own metamorphosis with a plethora of recently restored buildings, large-scale projects and fresh new openings
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Peninsula House is a timeless piece of Greek island architecture
Peninsula House, Atelier Bow-Wow’s latest collaboration with developer Oliaros, is a free-flowing, art-filled holiday home on the Greek island of Antiparos
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Art1 Office is an Athens workspace reborn
Architecture studio Neiheiser Argyros meticulously revamps an Athens workspace through colours and shapes in Art1 Office
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
ARP, Greece: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. ARP from Greece is the latest reveal from our 2022 list
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated