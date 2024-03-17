Takeshi Ikeuchi’s kei truck is a minimalist Japanese mobile showroom
Takeshi Ikeuchi's kei truck design is a Japanese timber specialist’s minimalist mobile showroom
A chance encounter at a forest campsite led to architect Takeshi Ikeuchi’s unusual commission for a moving wooden showroom for timber specialist Takeda Forestry. The initial brief from the company, based in Ehime on Shikoku island, Japan, was to both show off some of its milled sugi (cedar) and hinoki (cypress) planks; and design a showroom on wheels that could be used flexibly – for example as a small shop or for workshops.
‘Takeda’s factory sits in a rural place called Oda, famous for the quality of both types of timber,’ Ikeuchi explains. ‘This is Kei truck country, and we thought, what would be better than using a tiny truck as the base for their moving showroom?’
A reimagined kei truck by Takeshi Ikeuchi
Kei trucks are a stalwart of transportation in rural Japan. With a body a little over 3m long and under 1.5m wide, they are perfect for manoeuvering round narrow country roads. While nimble and easy to drive, their relatively large bed can pack up to 350kg, making them the perfect tool to haul farm produce, firewood or timber.
It was indeed the bed of the truck that determined the dimensions of the ‘showroom’ (1.1m wide X 1.7m long), and as traffic regulations only allow for a total vehicle height of 2.5m, the inside of the cabin is a mere 1.5m high. Its two sides have been finished in red knot-free cedar – one side in clapboard, and the other in vertical tongue and groove planks. The ceiling and door at the back are knot-free hinoki wood.
There is a large opening to one side allowing a clear view of the interior. This comes in handy when the showroom is turned into a mobile store. A narrow window on the opposite end is wrapped in a spaced-out row of raw kuromoji branches that bring a rougher, organic touch to the otherwise minimalist exterior.
The roof is covered in a simple tent fabric and features a large solar panel that charges a battery stored in a keyaki wood box on top of the truck’s cab. Hooks have been installed on both sides so a simple tarp can be added to extend the footprint of the showroom as needed.
As with all good Japanese craftsmanship, the finish shows a deep understanding and appreciation of the timber. The wood is left untreated and will undoubtedly age beautifully over time. The wooden structure can easily be removed from the bed of the truck by inserting two standard scaffolding pipes into two holes at the base, and simply lifting the tiny cabin off.
‘It was important that the showroom could be lifted on and off easily for flexibility,’ Ikeuchi explains. ‘If the showroom proves a success, Takeda is even considering offering DIY house kits for sale in the future.’ We hope they ship internationally.
A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Originally from Denmark, Jens H. Jensen has been calling Japan his home for almost two decades. Since 2014 he has worked with Wallpaper* as the Japan Editor. His main interests are architecture, crafts and design. Besides writing and editing, he consults numerous business in Japan and beyond and designs and build retail, residential and moving (read: vans) interiors.
-
‘LA Gun Club’: artist Jane Hilton on who’s shooting who
‘LA Gun Club’, an exhibition by Jane Hilton at New York’s Palo Gallery, explores American gun culture through a study of targets and shooters
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Kim Jones’ Dior Men accessories channel the rebellious spirit of the Buffalo Collective
Agitator and establishment meet in Kim Jones’ S/S 2024 Dior Men accessories, inspired at once by the house’s history of haute couture and Ray Petri’s 1980s Buffalo Collective
By Jack Moss Published
-
Hotel Rakuragu is a tiny but mighty modern escape in Tokyo
Hotel Rakuragu, brought to life by Kooo Architects, lies within an 80 sq m plot in the area of Chuo-ku
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Nekoyacho Bldg is a Hiroshima office on a crossroads of 'food, work and entertainment'
Nekoyacho Bldg has been designed by Suppose Design Office as a 21st century workspace in Hiroshima, Japan
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Heatherwick Studio’s Azabudai Hills district launches as Tokyo’s newest city-in-a-city
Tokyo welcomes the Azabudai Hills district, designed by Heatherwick Studio and constructed as a city-in-a-city after over three decades of planning
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Toranomon Hills Station by OMA adds dynamism to the Tokyo skyline
Toranomon Hills Station is OMA's first tower in Tokyo - as well as a project expanding and evolving the high rise typology
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Terunobu Fujimori’s Kodomari Fuji guest house features a roof lined with cherry trees
Cherry trees line the roof at Kodomari Fuji, Terunobu Fujimori's first accommodation facility design, a private guest house in Japan
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
Modern Japanese houses inspiring minimalism and avant-garde living
We tour the best Japanese architecture and modern Japanese houses designed by international and local architects that open up possibilities for all types of lifestyle, from minimalist to communal in Japanese architecture.
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arii Irie, Japan: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Japanese practice Arii Irie has joined the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
Sliding components create a transformable office in Kyoto: see it move!
Naoshi Kondo Studio has created a transformable office with its own architectural puzzle box that turns an L-shaped unit into a multifunctional space
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Maebashi Galleria blends art and living in Japan’s Gunma
Maebashi Galleria by Akihisa Hirata launches in Gunma, as a new complex fusing art galleries with residences
By Danielle Demetriou Published