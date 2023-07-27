Hamptons modernism celebrated in 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023
Lovers of Hamptons modernism can take a deep dive into their favourite genre by joining the upcoming 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023 this summer
Take a deep dive into Hamptons modernism by joining the upcoming 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023. Scheduled for Sunday 13 August 2023, this celebration of American modernist architecture is a summer staple for one of the country's most coveted resort spots.
Exploring Hamptons modernism
Exploring the region's striking 20th century homes, the tour spans six iconic modernist properties in the Hamptons. All are private residences, so not typically available for public viewings, meaning guests will get a rare peek inside a series of architectural gems. A VIP ticket option also includes a tour of Onna house, 'a historic 1960s home restored by fashion icon Lisa Perry'.
The special-access event also offers attendance to an intimate panel discussion with Caroline Zalensky, author of Long Island Modernism; acclaimed architect Viola Rouhani of Stelle Lomont Rouhani; and Perry, moderated by Liz Waytkus from Docomomo.
Hamptons 20 Century Modern was founded by interior designer Timothy Godbold in early 2020 with a mission to raise awareness in order to help preserve the Hamptons' modernist architecture gems found in the region.
‘I first became aware of Hamptons modernism casually, over many years of living there. From time to time, you come across a Jaffe or Gwathmey, and they immediately strike you,’ recalls Godbold. ‘After I was given the book The Houses of the Hamptons [by Paul Goldberger, 1986] last year, I posted some images of homes on Instagram, including a Norman Jaffe house on Meadow Lane in Southampton. It was then that someone mentioned that it had been torn down just a year before, and that really struck me. I went online to see what preservation societies were doing to protect these houses. I assumed there was a society for everything out here, but it turns out there was nothing.’
Join the Hamptons 20th Century Modern Home tour 2023
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
