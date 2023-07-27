Hamptons modernism celebrated in 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Take a deep dive into Hamptons modernism by joining the upcoming 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023. Scheduled for Sunday 13 August 2023, this celebration of American modernist architecture is a summer staple for one of the country's most coveted resort spots.

Antler House by Andrew Geller, interior (Image credit: Ashok Sinha)

Exploring Hamptons modernism

Exploring the region's striking 20th century homes, the tour spans six iconic modernist properties in the Hamptons. All are private residences, so not typically available for public viewings, meaning guests will get a rare peek inside a series of architectural gems. A VIP ticket option also includes a tour of Onna house, 'a historic 1960s home restored by fashion icon Lisa Perry'.

Antler House by Andrew Geller, interior (Image credit: Ashok Sinha)

The special-access event also offers attendance to an intimate panel discussion with Caroline Zalensky, author of Long Island Modernism; acclaimed architect Viola Rouhani of Stelle Lomont Rouhani; and Perry, moderated by Liz Waytkus from Docomomo.

Antler House by Andrew Geller (Image credit: Ashok Sinha)

Hamptons 20 Century Modern was founded by interior designer Timothy Godbold in early 2020 with a mission to raise awareness in order to help preserve the Hamptons' modernist architecture gems found in the region.

‘I first became aware of Hamptons modernism casually, over many years of living there. From time to time, you come across a Jaffe or Gwathmey, and they immediately strike you,’ recalls Godbold. ‘After I was given the book The Houses of the Hamptons [by Paul Goldberger, 1986] last year, I posted some images of homes on Instagram, including a Norman Jaffe house on Meadow Lane in Southampton. It was then that someone mentioned that it had been torn down just a year before, and that really struck me. I went online to see what preservation societies were doing to protect these houses. I assumed there was a society for everything out here, but it turns out there was nothing.’

hamptons20centurymodern.org

Join the Hamptons 20th Century Modern Home tour 2023