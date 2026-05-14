Faro modernism may not be the obvious first pick when thinking of global cities rich in midcentury architecture history. Dessau and its Bauhaus offerings may come to mind; perhaps New York with its Frank Lloyd Wright Guggenheim Museum and the recently reborn Breuer Building; or even Marseille and the Wallpaper* favourite, the Unité d’Habitation by Le Corbusier . However, a new book by Batsford has now come to challenge these perceptions, putting forward Faro in southern Portugal as an important, if not unlikely, contender for such a list.

'Faro Modernism' by Richard Walker

Batsford Books Faro Modernism: Buildings, heritage and culture through the lens of an artist, by Richard Walker £32.59 SHOP NOW

Faro Modernism by photographer Richard Walker charts the city's heritage and culture through the author's particular artistic lens. Surprisingly, perhaps, to those who haven't visited, there are more than 500 modernist buildings in Faro – the highest concentration of this type of architecture in southern Europe.

Bairro de Casas Para Pescadores, Rua da Armona (and surrounding streets), Olhão, Inácio Peres Fernandes, 1945-49 (Image credit: Richard Walker)

Modernist architecture is often characterised by geometric forms and flat roofs, and built around functionality. Le Corbusier’s famous five principles of architecture, which note the use of pilotis, a flat roof, strip windows, free-form façades and an open-plan interior, acted as a foundation for the movement worldwide in the 20th century. The genre grew, resulting in a wealth of crisp compositions across the globe, adapting and responding to regional styles and climates.

House on Faro Island (Image credit: Richard Walker)

In Faro, architect Manuel Gomes da Costa helped spearhead modernism locally. Having moved from Portugal to South America, he returned in the 1950s, inspired by the architecture of Oscar Niemeyer, and his work would go on to help transform the city.

Casa Gago, Rua General Humberto Delgado 17. Manuel Gomes da Costa, 1955 (Image credit: Richard Walker)

Rua de Reis Dâmaso 4/6/8/10. A modified 1930s house with an eclectic blend of styles, including staggered roof terraces (Image credit: Richard Walker)

Faro is now referred to as southern Europe’s ‘Palm Springs’, and the city has a specific area full of modernist buildings, from detached and semi-detached grand houses to large-scale apartment blocks and streets of terraced houses and maisonettes.

Aeromar Hotel, Avenida Nascente 1. Manuel Gomes da Costa, late 1950s (Image credit: Richard Walker)

Casa Afonso, Rua do Reitor Teixeira Guedes 65. Manuel Gomes da Costa, 1960 (Image credit: Richard Walker)

The new book offers a chance to explore Faro's rich midcentury architectural heritage in beautifully photographed detail. With his visual portfolio, Walker captures the essence of a modernist paradise under the southern European sun, shaped by Costa and ready to explore.

Parish church of Santa Luzia, Tavira, Manuel Gomes da Costa, 1958 (Image credit: Richard Walker)

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