Explore Faro modernism like never before with this new book
New tome ‘Faro Modernism’ documents an unexpected Portuguese paradise of midcentury architecture
Faro modernism may not be the obvious first pick when thinking of global cities rich in midcentury architecture history. Dessau and its Bauhaus offerings may come to mind; perhaps New York with its Frank Lloyd Wright Guggenheim Museum and the recently reborn Breuer Building; or even Marseille and the Wallpaper* favourite, the Unité d’Habitation by Le Corbusier. However, a new book by Batsford has now come to challenge these perceptions, putting forward Faro in southern Portugal as an important, if not unlikely, contender for such a list.
'Faro Modernism' by Richard Walker
Faro Modernism by photographer Richard Walker charts the city's heritage and culture through the author's particular artistic lens. Surprisingly, perhaps, to those who haven't visited, there are more than 500 modernist buildings in Faro – the highest concentration of this type of architecture in southern Europe.
Modernist architecture is often characterised by geometric forms and flat roofs, and built around functionality. Le Corbusier’s famous five principles of architecture, which note the use of pilotis, a flat roof, strip windows, free-form façades and an open-plan interior, acted as a foundation for the movement worldwide in the 20th century. The genre grew, resulting in a wealth of crisp compositions across the globe, adapting and responding to regional styles and climates.
In Faro, architect Manuel Gomes da Costa helped spearhead modernism locally. Having moved from Portugal to South America, he returned in the 1950s, inspired by the architecture of Oscar Niemeyer, and his work would go on to help transform the city.
Faro is now referred to as southern Europe’s ‘Palm Springs’, and the city has a specific area full of modernist buildings, from detached and semi-detached grand houses to large-scale apartment blocks and streets of terraced houses and maisonettes.
The new book offers a chance to explore Faro's rich midcentury architectural heritage in beautifully photographed detail. With his visual portfolio, Walker captures the essence of a modernist paradise under the southern European sun, shaped by Costa and ready to explore.
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.