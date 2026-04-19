Get to know South Korean architect Byoung Cho in this richly-illustrated new monograph

Admirers of Korean architecture should get their hands on Earth Works: Houses by Byoung Cho - a new tome by Thames & Hudson which deep dives into the Korean architect's rich portfolio of contemporary homes, all designed with his philosophy around interconnectedness at their heart. Cho, who has led his namesake studio in Seoul , BCHO Architects, since 1994, centres his designs on anchoring them in their context, emphasising the interdependence of human-made work with the natural world. These principles, combined with harmonious, minimalist looks, have earned the firm plenty of awards.

Thames & Hudson Earth Works: Houses by Byoung Cho $85 at Amazon US

In the pages of 'Earth Works: Houses by Byoung Cho'

The hefty publication is a luxurious presentation of just 15 of Cho's residential projects; homes all around South Korea, which have been presented generously through numerous images, including mood sketches, drawings, models, paintings and photography, taking the reader on a journey into the architect's mind and creative process.

Two Box House, 2005, Beopheung-ri, Tanhyeon-myeon, Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea (Image credit: 2026 BCHO Architects Associates)

The works included range from early projects, such as Concrete Box House (2004) and Earth House (2009), and through to his landmark Southcape Hotel in Gyeongsangnam-do, which was completed in 2014, and beyond.

Jipyo Ung Guest House, 2018 (Image credit: Sergio Pirrone)

Meanwhile, texts by Cho are interspersed across the project presentations, injecting the reading experience with unique insights into his thinking. The words complement the architecture in a holistic, poetic way, bringing the reader closer to the architect's world.

Community House, 2008 (Image credit: Wooseop Hwang)

Cho is a key voice in his country's architectural scene - having curated the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2023 alongside other activities and key projects. He is also a keen artist, and has been since his student years, painting, not only to create but also to practice mindfulness, he explained to us in a profile in 2023: 'I feel guided by the spontaneous reaction and energy that I call "Mahk" - it refers to the humble action of making that ultimately leaves traces on the finished product. '

(Image credit: Sergio Pirrone)

In an essay in Earth Works, the architect explains the notions of imperfection and emptiness in Korean culture that also influence his own work, highlighting how such an approach 'makes us consider the depth of life,' provoking 'close thought and emotional consideration that is so deeply embeded in our history.'

Ginkgo Tree House 2024 (Image credit: Wooseop Hwang)

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