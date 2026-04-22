Francis Kéré’s new monograph is like reading his personal notebook
With notes and creative scribbles, 'Francis Kéré: Building Stories' is a fascinating insight into the creative work of one of the world’s leading architects
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Known for his innovative sustainable buildings inspired by his West African heritage, Francis Kéré is an architect who moves with the ever-changing environment. Now, we can dive into the inner workings of his creative process in the new book, Francis Kéré: Building Stories.
Explore 'Francis Kéré: Building Stories'
The new monograph published by Taschen, offers a first hand account of his creative designs, and includes sketches, photographs and drawings. What is interesting about this architecture book is that it's in the architect’s voice, and acts almost like reading Kéré’s notebook.
The Burkinabè-German architect is known for embracing local materials, like clay and wood, and transforming them into sustainable projects, such as schools, clinics and public structures. He effortlessly combines modern engineering with traditional techniques.
The new tome charts 26 examples of Kéré’s work across the world. Key projects include the Gando Primary School, which he designed in 2001 in his home country of Burkina Faso (it won him the Aga Khan Award), the 2017 Serpentine Pavilion, and the recent reveal of the Las Vegas Museum of Art. Last year, the architect unveiled his first project in South America, Biblioteca dos Saberes, a library in Rio.
The Pritzker Prize winner (he was awarded the coveted accolade in 2022) has always had a focus on architecture fuelled by social commitment, with an approach that is experimental, communal, sustainable and affordable.
Through low-tech, community-driven, and spectacular-looking projects, Kere’s designs empower people while also considering the environment. He proves that even with limited resources, high-quality buildings can be achieved. Simply put, Kere’s work has redefined sustainable architecture.
Francis Kéré: Building Stories is available to purchase from Taschen on 22 April 2026
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Also read: Take a first look inside Francis Kéré's optimistic design for the Goethe-Institut Dakar
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.