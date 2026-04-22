Francis Kéré’s new monograph is like reading his personal notebook

Known for his innovative sustainable buildings inspired by his West African heritage, Francis Kéré is an architect who moves with the ever-changing environment. Now, we can dive into the inner workings of his creative process in the new book, Francis Kéré: Building Stories.

Explore 'Francis Kéré: Building Stories'

Taschen Francis Kéré. Building Stories £75 SHOP NOW

The new monograph published by Taschen, offers a first hand account of his creative designs, and includes sketches, photographs and drawings. What is interesting about this architecture book is that it's in the architect’s voice, and acts almost like reading Kéré’s notebook.

Xylem pavilion in Montana (Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The platform of Gando’s Primary School becomes a seating element where children chat in the shade (Image credit: © Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk)

The Burkinabè-German architect is known for embracing local materials, like clay and wood, and transforming them into sustainable projects, such as schools, clinics and public structures. He effortlessly combines modern engineering with traditional techniques.

The Primary School in Gando, which was Kéré’s first widely recognised project (Image credit: © Aga Khan Trust)

Opera Village, Laongo: the spiral layout of the entire village stems from the theatre, placed in its centre (Image credit: © Francis Kéré)

The new tome charts 26 examples of Kéré’s work across the world. Key projects include the Gando Primary School, which he designed in 2001 in his home country of Burkina Faso (it won him the Aga Khan Award), the 2017 Serpentine Pavilion, and the recent reveal of the Las Vegas Museum of Art. Last year, the architect unveiled his first project in South America, Biblioteca dos Saberes, a library in Rio.

Classroom interior at the Primary School in Gando (Image credit: © Aga Khan Trust for Culture, photo: SiméonDuchoud)

The Pritzker Prize winner (he was awarded the coveted accolade in 2022) has always had a focus on architecture fuelled by social commitment, with an approach that is experimental, communal, sustainable and affordable.

Primary School, Gando: the foundations being dug (Image credit: © Francis Kéré)

Through low-tech, community-driven, and spectacular-looking projects, Kere’s designs empower people while also considering the environment. He proves that even with limited resources, high-quality buildings can be achieved. Simply put, Kere’s work has redefined sustainable architecture.

Francis Kéré: Building Stories is available to purchase from Taschen on 22 April 2026

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also read: Take a first look inside Francis Kéré's optimistic design for the Goethe-Institut Dakar