Art1 Office is an Athens workspace reborn
Architecture studio Neiheiser Argyros meticulously revamps an Athens workspace through colours and shapes in Art1 Office
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A tired, 40-year-old commercial building in the city's northern suburbs has been reborn as a fun, contemporary Athens workspace by London- and Athens-based architecture studio Neiheiser Argyros. Named Art1 Office, the project, for design-led developer Hellenic Properties, offers a fresh take to office architecture by blending sharp geometric shapes, bright colours and quality materials that balance elegance and a playful, vibrant atmosphere.
Led by the studio founders Xristina Argyros and Ryan Neiheiser, the architecture team worked with the building's existing bones, revealing existing surfaces while adding bold elements that transformed both the exterior and interior of the original structure. ‘What used to be a confusing muddle of geometric clashes is now untangled and rearticulated as if the building is composed of twelve separate buildings, each with its own cladding logic and interior atmosphere,' the team explains.
Subtle colour variations of white, grey, black, and gold highlight the building's exterior and celebrate its modern shapes and discrete volumes. In a similar vein, inside, strategic splashes of colour throughout mix gracefully with the existing black marble flooring that has been restored, and the exposed concrete formwork ceiling structure. The juxtaposition of rawness and polish of these elements creates a well-balanced whole that draws the visitor in and showcases dynamism and a thoroughly contemporary attitude.
Neiheiser Argyros' redesign was not just about aesthetics. ‘The building incorporates a range of sustainability strategies – high-performance insulation and windows, the use of local natural materials, low-energy MEP systems, charging stations and bike parking, and integrated photovoltaic panels – and achieves the local A+ highest energy efficiency grade,' the architects said. Meanwhile, a green roof and a circular pergola crowning the top of the building invite users to connect with the green outdoors and the cityscape beyond this modern Athens workspace.
neiheiserargyros.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Change Maker Hanson Cheng is reinventing the wheel to help fight pollution
With clean tech start-up The Tyre Collective, Hanson Cheng plans to reduce pollution from tyre wear by capturing and repurposing the waste particles
By Simon Mills • Published
-
Tour Yrjö Kukkapuro’s studio – a temple to the art of sitting down
Join us on a studio visit of Finnish interior architect and furniture designer Yrjö Kukkapuro
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
Artist Katrien De Blauwer’s photomontages have us doing double takes
Her uncanny clippings offer a new way of seeing at Nederlands Fotomuseum
By Charlotte Jansen • Published
-
Pa.te.os hotel in Portugal is a concrete love affair with Alentejo
Pa.te.os hotel by Aires Mateus is set in the Alentejo landscape in Portugal and celebrates the blend of concrete and nature
By Jessica Rose • Published
-
East London house extension infuses Victorian home with warm modernism
Blurton Road by London architecture studio Emil Eve is a residential extension project that transforms a modest Clapton house
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Trakt Forest Hotel allows guests to float among the trees
Trakt Forest Hotel by Wingårdhs is an architectural, yet gentle Swedish hospitality venture that respects its forested Småland context
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Pergola Extension transforms Victorian Melbourne home
Pergola Extension by Krisna Cheung Architects offers a contemporary touch to a Victorian Melbourne property, infusing it with sustainability and generosity of space
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
House Be is a minimalist dwelling amid nature
House Be by A2o architects is a minimalist family home rising from its green Belgian countryside setting
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
We visit Malin + Goetz founders’ balanced Upper West Side apartment
Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, the founding partners of beauty brand Malin + Goetz, are the owners of this New York apartment crafted by architecture firm Messana O’Rorke (MO’R), and featured in the studio's latest monograph, Building Blocks
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Radio Hotel is designed by MVRDV as a stack of colourful blocks
MVRDV’s Radio Hotel brings a splash of colour to the Washington Heights neighbourhood in New York
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Buffalo AKG Art Museum by OMA looks to the future
The Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) is reborn with a striking OMA-designed extension, site-specific installations, and a new focus on the local community
By Amy Serafin • Published