Step into the Blanton Museum of Art's reimagined public realm by Snøhetta in Austin
Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas is completed and reveals its reimagined public realm and plaza designed by Snøhetta
Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas has revealed its comprehensive grounds redesign by Snøhetta; unveiling a striking public realm of mushroom-shaped canopies, shaded walkways and green gardens, which revitalise the American institution's outdoor space.
The campus is approximately 200,000 sq ft and contains two buildings plus artist Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin chapel. Its outdoor area has now been rethought, including the first-ever major public mural commission by Cuban-American artist Carmen Herrera, which was completed in 2020, two years for before her death aged 106.
The Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas by Snohetta
When the project was announced, director Simone Wicha spoke of its ambition: 'I believe that landscape has the power to transform a community, very much in the way that great art can transform our hearts and minds. An undertaking of this scale would not be possible without our visionary partners, including the Snøhetta team, Carmen Herrera, The Moody Foundation, and our other generous donors. The new grounds initiative will transform the Blanton, opening the museum into the city, inviting people in not just to see great art, but also to linger, gather, and be inspired before and after each visit. We want to create a destination - a beloved destination - for families, students, tourists, and art lovers alike.'
Now launched and in operation, the project centres on the Moody Patio, a main gathering space for the complex. This is framed by 15 elegant, petal-shaped structures, whose design was inspired by the original museum building's vaults. Their placement was conceived to highlight views of Kelly’s design and the Texas State Capitol.
Craig Dykers, founding partner of Snøhetta, was an alumnus of the UT School of Architecture. He worked on the design to enhance the visitor experience and reconfigure a network of pathways and navigation across the grounds.
'Since becoming director of the Blanton in 2011, I’ve been committed to building a welcoming, accessible, and essential art destination,' says Wicha today. 'Revitalising the grounds was a key initiative because I felt the museum needed a distinctive entrance, a vibrant outdoor area for gathering and enjoying programs, and a visitor experience full of art from the moment you arrive. But it lacked all of that.'
'It was such a joy to collaborate with Snøhetta to realise these goals, and their extraordinary talent resulted in such a beautiful space. We now have this incredible environment that extends the artistic spirit of our galleries to the Blanton’s exterior. And the success of this transformation is evident in all the students, families, and tourists who come to enjoy the art, the shade and natural landscaping, and the inviting atmosphere every day.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
