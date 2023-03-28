A modern barnhouse makes a faceted form on an exposed site in Southern Chile

Estudio Diagonal’s latest project, a modern barnhouse titled Ridge House, is located on the outskirts of the city of Puerto Varas, in the southerly Llanquihue province of Chile’s Los Lagos Region.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

A modern barnhouse with a material twist

Described by the architects as a new take on the traditional barnhouse – a typology ‘that might even be one of the most commonly applied in the south of Chile’ – the Ridge House is stripped back, agricultural and no-nonsense. Hard-wearing and abrupt, the folded, asymmetrical roof of the 120 sq m house conceals two modest bedrooms, a double-height living space and a garage, clad in translucent plastic.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

Sebastián Armijo Oyarzún, one of the project architects at Estudio Diagonal, explains how the house came through post-pandemic internal migration. ‘It opened the door to working from home, so a lot of people from big cities like Santiago migrated south for a better life.’ Puerto Varas was a popular choice (‘for better or worse’), a small city of under 40,000 people with a strong Germanic tradition.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

The Ridge House doesn’t follow this particular European model. Instead, the aesthetics are derived from pure function and cost-effective simplicity. Surrounded on two sides by a simple wooden deck, the entire house is raised up off the ground on steel columns.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

Finishes and fixtures are sparse, almost monastic, with white walls, untreated wood and a rigorous simplicity to the rhythm and profile of the balustrades and mullions. Corrugated metal cladding swathes the barn-like structure, standing in stark contrast to the pared-back lightness of the garage and service area.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

The main living space reaches up to the high point of the off-kilter roof, with a mezzanine level containing an additional living area and a bedroom/study beyond. Downstairs, tucked behind the kitchen diner, is the principal bedroom and two bathrooms.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

Estudio Diagonal is based between southern Chile and Spain. The studio’s work often emphasises the quotidian and vernacular, sometimes using recycled or reclaimed materials and components.

(Image credit: Nico Saieh)

EstudioDiagonalChile.com (opens in new tab)