House in the Trees offers a bird's eye view of the Chilean forest
House in the Trees by Max Núñez and Stefano Rolla is an angular Chilean cabin in woods, touching the ground lightly
Resting lightly on its forested site, House in the Trees looks nothing like what you’d expect a mountain cabin to look like. The prismatic, angular volume is raised on stilts, all glass and bold lines, its pitched roof pointing steeply upwards. The home is a design by Chilean architects Max Núñez and Stefano Rolla, conceived as a retreat for Núñez’s family on the northern slope of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the country’s Curacautin region. It is a popular spot for backcountry skiing but also a precious, sensitive ecosystem of native forests of araucarias, coihues, raulíes, oaks and many other species.
House in the Trees: touching the ground lightly
Out of respect to this delicate setting, the architects wanted to make sure their project makes the smallest possible impact on its environment. It should feel at home, but also not compete with the natural surroundings. ‘It should be an anti-mimetic object, but a totally site-specific piece of technology - like NASA’s lunar lander,’ the team explained. In order to achieve this and to reach the some 100 sq m required by its programme, the architects opted to build vertically to cut down as few trees as possible. Meanwhile, planning the structure as a steel prefabricated, pre-cut frame meant that construction on site could be achieved using a small team in the space of just a few months.
The building’s base is a squarish ground level volume, enclosed in translucent glass, and reading abstractly as a ‘tree-trunk’. It serves as the main entrance and a mud room, where skiing equipment can be stored. Upstairs, a perimeter lattice beam, designed like a bridge that rests on the diagonal supports of the lower level, envelopes the private areas - three bedrooms and bathrooms, in a compact arrangement. This level is more opaque, discrete and sober, compared to the top’s strong geometries. The upper floor contains the living spaces, set under a steeply sloped ceiling defined by the A-frame roof shape. Here, placed 12m above ground, the living, kitchen and dining areas offer a sort of bird-nest experience, looking out across and over the foliage. It becomes a ‘watchtower’, Núñez explains, where one can observe nature, and ‘the passing of time.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
The revitalised Caruso Nuovo Bistrot celebrates Milan’s culinary and design mastery
Caruso Nuovo Bistrot returns with a new interior project by Dimore Studio and a new team headed by chef Gennaro Esposito and executive chef Francesco
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Quirky tech for 2024, from robotic space dogs to extreme speakers
Our pick of quirky tech for the year ahead embraces ten more eccentric products, partnerships and conceptual dreams
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Fashion in 2024: everything to look forward to
What to look forward to in fashion in 2024 (so far), from an intriguing Met Gala theme to a blockbuster Apple TV+ drama on Christian Dior and his post-war fashion milieu
By Jack Moss Published
-
Chile’s Panguipulli Theatre brings purpose-built architecture to the learning experience
Panguipulli Theatre, a community-centred cultural space in Chile's Región de los Ríos, combines purpose-built architecture and learning
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Chilean beach house comprises a series of pavilions set beneath a wooden roof
WYND Architects has completed a Chilean beach house – a multigenerational family retreat, raised up above a site overlooking the Pacific Ocean
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A modern barnhouse makes a faceted form on an exposed site in Southern Chile
Estudio Diagonal’s barnhouse project, Ridge House, is a stripped back private home that uses everyday materials and simple geometry to maximise interior space
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Industrialised building system prototype proposes solution for urgent housing needs
We examine an industrialized building system prototype proposal by Chilean architecture practices Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Architects and Cristian Dominguez Fernandez
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Elemental House is an architectural grand prize in Mexican charity raffle
Elemental House in Mexico, designed by Elemental-Alejandro Aravena, is to be offered as first prize in a raffle organised by charity Sorteos Tec
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Luna House is a concrete Chilean live/work haven by Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Pezo von Ellrichshausen invites us inside Luna, the studio's base, a geometric concrete masterpiece in the Chilean countryside
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Studio CL, Chile: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Meet Studio CL from Chile, part of our 2022 list, and explore its boutique apartment building in Santiago
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Red house on stilts offers modern take on Chilean tradition
Chilean practice Guillermo Acuña Arquitectos Asociados (GAAA) reaches new heights with Casa Detif, a contemporary tree house on stilts on Chiloé Island
By Nasra Abdullahi Last updated