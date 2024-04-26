Tour a Chilean pavilion perched on the coast: a sanctuary for sleep and star-gazing
Algarrobo-based architecture studio Whale! has designed a Chilean pavilion for rest and relaxation, overlooking a nature reserve on the Pacific coast
This Chilean pavilion was poetically conceived around the need ‘for a good night’s sleep.’ Santiago-based architecture studio Whale! has created a precisely tailored, small-scale retreat in Tunquén, in Chile’s Valparaíso region.
Tour this compact Chilean pavilion
Covering just 50 sq m of built space, the project is perched on the edge of a steep bluff and consists of an open-plan studio living space with a separate bathroom and a darkroom studio. The cabin has unique geometry, with the 35 sq m living space orientated east.
As the architects explain, ‘a pavilion for a good night's sleep requires an eastward orientation, to awaken with the morning sun.’ The bed therefore looks out through floor-to-ceiling sliding windows, which open out onto an angular terrace that wraps around two façades and covers the remaining 15 sq m of the construction.
Chile’s Pacific coast is famed for its wild and rugged landscape, as well as for the many architectural interventions that scatter the hills and slopes overlooking the ocean. This pavilion supplements a larger family house, built by Whale! a few years earlier.
Serving as a retreat for the owners, as well as a guest room and photography studio, it is perched on the edge of the plot, with the muted roar of the ocean in the distance and views across the Casablanca estuary and the Tunquén Wetland Nature Sanctuary. Beyond lie the vast sandy expanses of Playa Tunquén.
Branko Pavlovic and Luca Montanarella describe the pavilion in terms of its capacity for creating an atmosphere conducive to relaxation. ‘For a restful sleep, it's not necessary to have total darkness, but rather the muffled sound of the sea at our backs and the fatigue induced by the deep sight of the Casablanca estuary,’ they write poetically.
They add that ‘for a summer nap, it's necessary to be within a ravine and feel the coolness of a bedroom without north or west, with currents of fresh air crossing the space for a cold breath.’ It is a place ‘to celebrate the days, the nights, and the stars.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Materials, details and furnishings are sparse. The blackened timber cladding is inverted in the interior, where naked pine is used to clad all the surfaces, including the completely enclosed darkroom. The overall effect is of a precisely orientated sanctuary within the landscape.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Colourful card game wins Design Museum’s Design Ventura competition
Annual design competition Design Ventura was won by students from The Piggott School, who created a fun Eye Spy-inspired card game
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Step into Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron's dreamy photographs in London
'Portraits to Dream In' is currently on show at London's National Portrait Gallery
By Katie Tobin Published
-
Fernanda Dovigi creates a plush Aspen mountain chalet
Fernanda Dovigi’s revamped Aspen mountain chalet brings contemporary art and design to après-ski
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
House in the Trees offers a bird's eye view of the Chilean forest
House in the Trees by Max Núñez and Stefano Rolla is an angular Chilean cabin in woods, touching the ground lightly
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Chile’s Panguipulli Theatre brings purpose-built architecture to the learning experience
Panguipulli Theatre, a community-centred cultural space in Chile's Región de los Ríos, combines purpose-built architecture and learning
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Chilean beach house comprises a series of pavilions set beneath a wooden roof
WYND Architects has completed a Chilean beach house – a multigenerational family retreat, raised up above a site overlooking the Pacific Ocean
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A modern barnhouse makes a faceted form on an exposed site in Southern Chile
Estudio Diagonal’s barnhouse project, Ridge House, is a stripped back private home that uses everyday materials and simple geometry to maximise interior space
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Industrialised building system prototype proposes solution for urgent housing needs
We examine an industrialized building system prototype proposal by Chilean architecture practices Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Architects and Cristian Dominguez Fernandez
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Elemental House is an architectural grand prize in Mexican charity raffle
Elemental House in Mexico, designed by Elemental-Alejandro Aravena, is to be offered as first prize in a raffle organised by charity Sorteos Tec
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Luna House is a concrete Chilean live/work haven by Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Pezo von Ellrichshausen invites us inside Luna, the studio's base, a geometric concrete masterpiece in the Chilean countryside
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Studio CL, Chile: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Meet Studio CL from Chile, part of our 2022 list, and explore its boutique apartment building in Santiago
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated