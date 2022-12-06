Industrialised building system prototype proposes solution for urgent housing needs
We examine an industrialised building system prototype proposal by Chilean architecture practice Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Architects
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Architects has revealed a new industrialised building system prototype – the Chilean architecture studio's proposed solution for the country's increasingly urgent need for housing. 'Towards the end of 2019, we found ourselves with a series of commissions with requirements that as architects and builders we had not had before. We were asked to develop projects in very limited times, at low cost and with execution time frames that seemed unattainable,' says practice founder Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen.
Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Architects’ industrialised building system prototype
'Times of pandemic, confinement, interrupted distribution chains, scarce materials and rising prices, labour shortages. An unfavourable scenario that made us realise that our systems were not providing solutions to these problems based on the usual ways of working. This crisis is also transferred to the world of construction. How to budget a work? It seems that we have lost certainties. How to solve it? What kind of solution do we offer from architecture and design? We are confronted with a turning point in our discipline. In the midst of a complex situation, we chose to take a resilient stance,' he continues.
Inspired by modernist architecture and the Bauhaus, led by lessons learned through 20th century pre-fab solutions and contemporary housing needs, the architects crafted a dwelling model that offers a take on building fast and efficiently, while maintaining quality and a design-led approach. Walter Gropius and Konrad Wachsmann's Packaged House and Jean Prouve's 6x6 House were key examples the Chilean practice drew on.
The modular structure comes in ready-made parts that can be swiftly assembled on site, making the most of simple geometries and easy-to-source materials. Timber and steel provide the frame and exterior (the latter specifically wrapped in corrugated metal panels), with interior surfaces made of laminated wood boards. It can all be built with the help of four operators and a simple crane truck, the architects explain.
'[We want] to provide better conditions for our workforce, the lowest stratum of our society, today largely made up in Chile by immigrants who seek opportunities for themselves and their families in our country. They require access to a better quality of life and new tools compared to those currently offered by the building industry in Chile and in the world,' writes Rojas Hirigoyen, who flags the critical role of inclusivity in the progression of our society – and how architecture can prove a defining and necessary force in tackling the task in hand.
ignaciorojashirigoyen.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Monica Bonvicini ‘I do You’ review: bondage, mirrors and feminist takes on masculine architecture
Emily McDermott reviews Monica Bonvicini’s much-anticipated exhibition ‘I do You’ at Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie
By Emily McDermott • Published
-
Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter is a premium machine shaped by supercars and motorsports
The first product of McLaren Applied’s new premium mobility brand, the Lavoie Series 1 folding electric scooter is designed for urban commutes: can it outperform its rivals?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
‘A House’ is a minimalist Nordic cabin by emerging Studio Nāv
‘A House’ by Studio Nāv is an idyllic Nordic minimalist cabin
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Elemental House is an architectural grand prize in Mexican charity raffle
Elemental House in Mexico, designed by Elemental-Alejandro Aravena, is to be offered as first prize in a raffle organised by charity Sorteos Tec
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Luna House is a concrete Chilean live/work haven by Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Pezo von Ellrichshausen invites us inside Luna, the studio's base, a geometric concrete masterpiece in the Chilean countryside
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Studio CL, Chile: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Meet Studio CL from Chile, part of our 2022 list, and explore its boutique apartment building in Santiago
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Red house on stilts offers modern take on Chilean tradition
Chilean practice Guillermo Acuña Arquitectos Asociados (GAAA) reaches new heights with Casa Detif, a contemporary tree house on stilts on Chiloé Island
By Nasra Abdullahi • Published
-
Max Núñez' greenhouse in Chile gives the impression of a floating glass box
Modernism meets innovation at Max Núñez Arquitectos’ greenhouse in Pirque, Chile, where a steel frame supports two barrel vaults built of glass blocks, and its modest glass plinth creates a seductive illusion
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Chilean seaside cabin becomes dream retreat for four families
A cross between a beach hut and a cabin, Casa El Gauchal – designed by Iván Bravo, Martín Rojas and Gino León – is four families' private retreat in Chile
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Chilean school by Sebastián Irarrázaval aims to protect and inspire vulnerable people
A school for young, vulnerable people in the outskirts of Santiago, called the Integral Stimulation Center, is Chile's latest piece of education architecture by Sebastián Irarrázaval
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A family retreat in Chile is made entirely of wood
Chilean architects Catalina Poblete and Guillermo Hevia are behind this striking family house in the country's Lake Ranco that stands out for its generous patio and wooden construction
By Ellie Stathaki • Published