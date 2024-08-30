Tsing-Tien Making's approach is rooted in its 'passion' for architecture
Tsing-Tien Making, a young Chinese practice, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
Young Chinese architecture practice Tsing-Tien Making joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our latest annual round-up of exciting emerging studios.
Who: Tsing-Tien Making
Suzhou-born Freja Bao's studio, Tsing-Tien Making (TTM), was founded following the architect's education in London's Royal College of Art and stints in Japan, in the offices of KPF Architects and Kengo Kuma & Associates. Bao set up her independent practice in her home town in 2023 and has been going from strength to strength since.
'As a collective deeply passionate about architecture, we at Tsing-Tien Making thrive on embracing challenges and infusing each project with innovative experimentation,' she says. Beyond her first completed project, featured here, Bao adds that there's more to come: 'Our focus extends to a range of exciting undertakings, including the development of a retirement house, the restoration of a scientist’s former residence, and the conceptualisation of a private collector’s room.'
While Bao credits her travels and exposure to international architecture as key influences in her work, she stresses that her roots are equally important. 'Upon returning to Suzhou, I observed a discernible gap in public awareness and perceptions of design. This challenge presents an opportunity to introduce and experiment with novel architectural concepts that could enrich the local landscape. My intention is to bridge this gap by integrating global architectural principles with local sensibilities, thereby fostering a more informed and appreciative public discourse around design.
‘Moreover, my vernacular roots have profoundly shaped my architectural perceptions and methodologies. Growing up immersed in the rich cultural and historical heritage of Suzhou, I developed a deep-seated appreciation for traditional aesthetics, craftsmanship, and the harmonious integration of built environments with natural surroundings. This background has instilled in me a unique perspective that values both the preservation of cultural identity and the pursuit of contemporary innovation.'
What: Zhang Taiyan's former residence
Twentieth-century Chinese scholar Zhang Taiyan's former residence has been redesigned and reopened as a domestic museum in his home town of Suzhou. Also known as Zhang Garden, the residence was built between 1911 and 1949 and comprises three buildings, surrounded by a green, walled garden.
The southernmost structure was preserved as a museum, while the other two contain the extensive bookshop and its café – both designed by Tsing-Tien Making – and communal areas.
Tsing-Tien Making worked on a design that draws on the setting's natural foliage tones, bringing a selection of shades of green into the composition. Materials blend timber in natural tones and metal, which was used in a modular manner in the shelving and displays.
Why: Architects’ Directory 2024
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
