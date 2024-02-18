Chinese scholar Zhang Taiyan’s house opens as a museum and bookshop in Suzhou

20th-century Chinese scholar Zhang Taiyan’s house in Suzhou has opened to the public as a museum, featuring a bookshop designed by Tsing-Tien Making

green bookshop at Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making
(Image credit: Minjie Wang)
Zhang Taiyan's former residence has been reopened as a museum in the 20th-century Chinese scholar's home town of Suzhou. The interior, which will be accessible as a museum and historic attraction, is accompanied by a Gu Wu Xuan bookstore and café, designed by dynamic architecture studio Tsing-Tien Making – headed by architect Freja Bao. 

hero nighttime exterior of Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Minjie Wang)

Zhang Taiyan’s house becomes a home for books

Also known as Zhang Garden, the former residence of Zhang Taiyan was built between 1911 and 1949 and comprises three buildings, surrounded by a green, walled garden. The southernmost structure was preserved as a museum, while the other two contain the extensive bookshop and its café and communal areas.

bookstore in Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Minjie Wang)

Within this setting Tsing-Tien Making worked on a design that draws on the setting's natural foliage tones, bringing a selection of shades of green into the composition. Materials blend timber in natural tones and metal, which was used in a modular manner in the shelving and displays. 

table and bookshelves in Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Minjie Wang)

'Renovation is not simply about blending into the old. Instead, it involves the fusion of the old and the new to imbue this long-standing house a new language, from design to functionality and the experience it offers to visitors. We hope the story of Zhang Taiyan and his house do not stop in that specific time period but to continue, with the new memory and language, to carry forward,' Bao writes. 

timber and green tones at bookstore in Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Minjie Wang)

The architects had to respect the building's existing fabric (it has a protected heritage status), and worked on both repairing previously damaged areas, and opening up spaces to bring natural light in, and ensuring contemporary needs are met. 

green metal shelving in Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Minjie Wang)

'The goal was to integrate the overall functionality of the Zhang Garden and create a comprehensive space that combines books, traditional culture, and the study of Chinese classics, to elevate visitors' experience through design interventions,' the architects write. 

garden view of Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Shiying Jiang)

An interior defined by rich, dark colours; grids and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; and curated views inside and out, promotes calm and a slowing down and appreciation of the environment's historic nature – as well as its connection with the urban green outdoors. 

cafe in green tones in Zhang Taiyan by Tsing-Tien Making

(Image credit: Minjie Wang)

ttmaking.com

