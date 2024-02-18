Chinese scholar Zhang Taiyan’s house opens as a museum and bookshop in Suzhou
20th-century Chinese scholar Zhang Taiyan’s house in Suzhou has opened to the public as a museum, featuring a bookshop designed by Tsing-Tien Making
Zhang Taiyan's former residence has been reopened as a museum in the 20th-century Chinese scholar's home town of Suzhou. The interior, which will be accessible as a museum and historic attraction, is accompanied by a Gu Wu Xuan bookstore and café, designed by dynamic architecture studio Tsing-Tien Making – headed by architect Freja Bao.
Zhang Taiyan’s house becomes a home for books
Also known as Zhang Garden, the former residence of Zhang Taiyan was built between 1911 and 1949 and comprises three buildings, surrounded by a green, walled garden. The southernmost structure was preserved as a museum, while the other two contain the extensive bookshop and its café and communal areas.
Within this setting Tsing-Tien Making worked on a design that draws on the setting's natural foliage tones, bringing a selection of shades of green into the composition. Materials blend timber in natural tones and metal, which was used in a modular manner in the shelving and displays.
'Renovation is not simply about blending into the old. Instead, it involves the fusion of the old and the new to imbue this long-standing house a new language, from design to functionality and the experience it offers to visitors. We hope the story of Zhang Taiyan and his house do not stop in that specific time period but to continue, with the new memory and language, to carry forward,' Bao writes.
The architects had to respect the building's existing fabric (it has a protected heritage status), and worked on both repairing previously damaged areas, and opening up spaces to bring natural light in, and ensuring contemporary needs are met.
'The goal was to integrate the overall functionality of the Zhang Garden and create a comprehensive space that combines books, traditional culture, and the study of Chinese classics, to elevate visitors' experience through design interventions,' the architects write.
An interior defined by rich, dark colours; grids and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; and curated views inside and out, promotes calm and a slowing down and appreciation of the environment's historic nature – as well as its connection with the urban green outdoors.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
London Fashion Week A/W 2024: Fashion East to Dunhill
On its 40th anniversary, the very best of London Fashion Week A/W 2024, from a new era at Dunhill to next-generation talent at Fashion East
By Jack Moss Published
-
Onda Spa at Susurros del Corazón evokes the calming nature of the ocean
Susurros del Corazón launches Onda Spa, continuing to boost Mexico’s hospitality offerings
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Jeffrey Gibson’s bold works and sculptures dream of a better world
Jeffrey Gibson exhibits his work at Stephen Friedman gallery, London, with ‘Dreaming Of How It’s Meant To Be’ currently on show ahead of Gibson’s representation of the United States at the upcoming 60th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Jiaxing’s sunken train station is a hub of urban greenspace and efficient city links
Jiaxing Train Station by MAD Architects is a bubble of urban green space with a blend of reconstructed historical design and modern minimalism
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Junya Ishigami’s Zaishui Art Museum in China was conceived as a ‘gentle giant’
Japanese architect Junya Ishigami completes Zaishui Art Museum, a kilometre-long building positioned in a manmade lake and aiming to ‘bring the outside landscape in’
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
Sun Tower, rising on Yantai’s waterfront, wins Best Building Site in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
We take a tour of the building site at Sun Tower, Open Architecture's new nature-inspired cultural attraction for the seaside town of Yantai in China
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Forest Villa transforms an existing building shell into a minimalist villa engulfed in nature
Forest Villa by HAS is a minimalist home in suburban China, crafted in an existing building shell, and working with its idyllic natural context
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Chinese island house brings luxury minimalism to seaside living
L House by AD Architecture is a Chinese island house that bridges luxury minimalism and seaside living
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Boatyard Hotel in Suzhou embraces the surrounding landscape
GOA and WJ Studio’s Boatyard Hotel in China takes its design cues from the nearby river
By Hannah Silver Published
-
A9a architects creates community driven timber market in Zhengzhou
Pulo Market by A9a architects injects soul into a commercial building in China's Zhengzhou
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu draws on urban monuments
The Qujiang Museum of Fine Arts extension by Neri & Hu brings together culture and retail in a sculptural terracotta-coloured structure
By Ellie Stathaki Published