Bold, geometric minimalism rules at Toteme’s new store by Herzog & de Meuron in China
Toteme launches a bold, monochromatic new store in Beijing – the brand’s first in China – created by Swiss architecture masters Herzog & de Meuron
Bold and geometric, Toteme's newest store brings together a couple of firsts. It is the Swedish fashion brand's first collaboration with the Pritzker Prize-winning Swiss studio Herzog & de Meuron; it is also the company's first store in China. Even so, the expert hand of the architects and their close collaboration with the brand ensured a space that feels not only true to the fashion house's unique DNA – its natural, minimalist and softly geometric feel – but also enhances it through a spatial experience that is at once mesmerising and calming.
Walk through Toteme by Herzog & de Meuron
The store, set in Beijing, occupies an existing structure, which the team in Switzerland redesigned, 'chiselling' into white stone to create a sculptural, pleated effect and dynamic compositions using cool metal and a monochromatic palette. The result is powerful, sculptural – and very fitting to the apparel it contains.
'Our collaboration with Toteme was based on mutual trust and inspiration from the very beginning. Toteme co-founder Karl Lindman and his team provided us with a balance of creative freedom and clear, concise feedback and direction. Our team worked seamlessly together with the Toteme team, creating a truly collaborative and constructive partnership,' says Herzog & de Meuron's Andreas Fries.
He continues: 'They were highly supportive and engaged happily in our design process, which combines strong conceptual thinking with research, development, and a willingness to embrace trial and error to reach the most fitting outcome.'
Moments that link to the store's geographical and cultural context exist too – with the lacquered treatment of the central, grand steel staircase, the Gonshi (natural stones) from a traditional Chinese garden at the space's heart, and the high-gloss black lacquer wood texture of the floor all nodding to the store's Asian location.
Within the store, Toteme's ready-to-wear, shoes, small leather goods, accessories, jewellery and bags from the spring/summer 2025 collection are on offer, alongside the new ‘Bevel’ bag, available here in three exclusive colourways.
'The Beijing flagship was our first project with Herzog & de Meuron, and it was an inspiring collaboration where we exchanged ideas organically. We wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before, that played with the architecture and space itself to communicate Toteme's aesthetic values in a highly evocative and immersive way. They were the ideal partners to push the boundaries of our visual language,' says Lindman.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
The upcoming Zaha Hadid Architects projects set to transform the horizon
A peek at Zaha Hadid Architects’ future projects, which will comprise some of the most innovative and intriguing structures in the world
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Liu Jiakun wins 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize: explore the Chinese architect's work
Liu Jiakun, 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate, is celebrated for his 'deep coherence', quality and transcendent architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Zaha Hadid Architects reveals plans for a futuristic project in Shaoxing, China
The cultural and arts centre looks breathtakingly modern, but takes cues from the ancient history of Shaoxing
By Anna Solomon Published
-
The Hengqin Culture and Art Complex is China’s newest cultural megastructure
Atelier Apeiron’s Hengqin Culture and Art Complex strides across its waterside site on vast arches, bringing a host of facilities and public spaces to one of China’s most rapidly urbanising areas
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The World Monuments Fund has announced its 2025 Watch – here are some of the endangered sites on the list
Every two years, the World Monuments Fund creates a list of 25 monuments of global significance deemed most in need of restoration. From a modernist icon in Angola to the cultural wreckage of Gaza, these are the heritage sites highlighted
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Tour Xi'an's remarkable new 'human-centred' shopping district with designer Thomas Heatherwick
Xi'an district by Heatherwick Studio, a 115,000 sq m retail development in the Chinese city, opens this winter. Thomas Heatherwick talks us through its making and ambition
By David Plaisant Published
-
Raw, refined and dynamic: A-Cold-Wall*’s new Shanghai store is a fresh take on the industrial look
A-Cold-Wall* has a new flagship store in Shanghai, designed by architecture practice Hesselbrand to highlight positive spatial and material tensions
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Sun Tower is a new Chinese cultural attraction that draws on the celestial cycle
Sun Tower, an imaginative cultural attraction by Open Architecture, draws on the natural cycle and has just opened in China's seaside town of Yantai
By Ellie Stathaki Published