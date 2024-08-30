Brazilian modernism finds its latest expression in Studio Porto’s AG House

Studio Porto, a young Brazilian practice, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our latest annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

Who: Studio Porto

The emerging practice of Camila Porto stands out through its contemporary fusion of Brazilian culture with a cosmopolitan attitude. The studio's projects are intended to be timeless, balanced, and hospitable, Porto explains – but functionality is equally paramount. Attention to detail, empathy, and integration with nature are also strengths.

'Our greatest influence is Brazilian modernism, which brings with it a legacy of architectural solutions guided by simplicity and elegance. We combine this foundation with a contemporary and global perspective, integrating elements of nature and prioritising people's wellbeing. This combination of values shapes our approach uniquely and innovatively in architecture and design,' Porto explains.

What: AG House

AG House, one of the studio's newest completions, brings together the architect's signature blend of simplicity and minimalism. Set in Brazil's Uberlândia, the residence is located in the neighbourhood of Triângulo Mineiro. The structure, a single-storey residence, cleverly incorporates the owner's need for combining workspace and home through a contemporary design that centres on flowing, flexible space, functionality, and a prominent, light-filled area for entertaining.

AG House's L-shaped arrangement was chosen for its orientation – offering the best balance between plenty of sunlight and avoiding overheating. The materials add a luxurious and tactile touch, comprising slatted concrete, natural stone such as granite, shou sugi ban charred wood, and marble.

'The materials were selected with precision to provide not only an exclusive identity to the residence but also to ensure comfort. Metal structures, glass, Brazilian natural stones, and various species of wood converge to create a welcoming and visually appealing environment,' says the architect.

Why: Architects’ Directory 2024

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

@studioportoarquitetura