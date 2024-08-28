Nordic minimalism meets warm personality at Studio Collaboratorio’s new home in Finland
The emerging Finnish practice Studio Collaboratorio is welcomed into the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
Studio Collaboratorio, a young Finnish practice, is part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our latest annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.
Who: Studio Collaboratorio
This young Helsinki practice was founded in 2016 by Finnish architect Kristiina Kuusiluoma and Italian architect Martino De Rossi. Together, the duo formed Studio Collaboratorio, a dynamic emerging practice aiming to 'create beautiful habitats by using natural and ecological materials while at the same time paying close attention to the place and its history: more beauty, communality, affordability and humanity! Interactive cooperation, profound ecology and long life cycle are at the heart of everything.'
This studio revels in challenges, and what it doesn't already know, it can't wait to sink its teeth into – as with Villa Koppar, seen here, where the architects explored rammed-earth building elements, adapted to the Finnish climate and technology.
What influences them? ‘Definitely vernacular architecture and solutions that have been tested for hundreds, thousands of years. And nature. Simple, beautiful, practical, ethical solutions in one,' they say.
What: Villa Koppar
Villa Koppar is one of the young practice's most recent residential completions. Located in Finland's Inkoo, the single-family residence draws on its stunning natural surroundings, set in the Kopparnä region, some 45km out of Helsinki. Built elegantly in two volumes (the main house and the garage and guest house), the property may look simple but is the result of extensive research and sustainable architecture thinking.
Villa Koppar is an eco-friendly, geothermically heated passive house, constructed on a limited budget, using a prefabricated straw structure (Ecococon), Organowood spruce boards exterior cladding, and clay plaster interiors.
The architects explain: 'The living area, complete with a landscape sauna, is located on the upper floor, allowing for the enjoyment of the picturesque views and rocky terrain through an extended terrace. The bedrooms provide direct access to the garden on the ground floor. The interiors and lighting are characterised by their minimalist approach, utilising primarily wood and clay materials. Both floors are constructed using rammed earth (Luonnonbetoni).'
Why: Architects Directory 2024
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
