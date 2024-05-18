Skateboarding in swimming pools: the case of Alvar Aalto’s Villa Mairea
A family of shows at Aalto2 Museum Centre explores skateboarding in swimming pools through the case study of Alvar Aalto’s Villa Mairea in Finland
Exploring skateboarding in swimming pools, a series of exhibitions is opening this weekend at the Aalto2 Museum Centre in Jyväskylä, Finland. The shows zoom into the enduring – and possibly unexpected – legacy of Finnish modernist architecture master Alvar Aalto on the culture of skateboarding.
In 1939, Aalto – in collaboration with his wife, Aino – designed Villa Mairea, an experimental private home in rural southwestern Finland. In its grounds, he integrated a kidney-shaped concrete swimming pool that has since become iconic – both as a precursor to the rise of similar midcentury pool designs, and as a structure that would be unexpectedly adapted by skateboarders in the US as a perfect basin to skate in.
‘The Pool’: skateboarding in swimming pools, Alvar Aalto, and more
The exhibitions, under the banner ‘The Pool’, start with ‘From the Surf to the Sidewalk – When Skateboarding Culture and Architecture Meet’. Tracing how this pool design became synonymous with skateboarding culture in California, it aims to place Aalto’s architectural output in a broader cultural and social context.
The pool at Villa Mairea is thought to be the first kidney-shaped pool in the world. It was unusual for its free-flowing form, curved bowl basin, and lack of any sharp angles or corners. Almost a decade later, a similar design was adopted by US landscape architect Thomas Church, who was friends with Aalto, for the swimming pool of the Donnell Garden in Sonoma, California, which he designed in 1948 with architects Lawrence Halprin and George Rockrise.
Taking a radically new shape to the prevalent rectilinear style, the Donnell Garden pool influenced a wave of architects, soon becoming a symbol of the leisure-focused modernist suburban architectural garden. ‘It was one of the key projects of California modernism,’ says exhibition curator Juho Haavisto.
By the 1970s, gardens across the state were dotted with similar pools, and when the drought of 1976 hit, many of them were left empty. Skateboarders soon realised these concrete basins were perfect for skating and developing tricks in, birthing a culture of skateboarding in which bowls – and their related half-pipes – are core components of practising and skatepark design.
‘The built environment is physically crucial to skateboarding,’ says Haavisto. ‘You need concrete, asphalt or similar solid flat ground just to be able to push forward. Some skate spots do have remarkable architecture and design – but some great places can be quite utilitarian designs.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Another exhibition in ‘The Pool’ series is ‘Colors’, which explores the inclusivity of skateboarding culture through the eyes of American-Finnish Olympic skateboarder Lizzie Armanto – a long-time admirer of Aalto and his pool design. ‘Pools before Aalto’s had hard edges where the floor and the walls met, whereas Aalto added curvature,’ says Armanto. ‘This created the transition that made it perfect to ride up the wall.’
Armanto believes skateboarders and architects see the world in similar ways. ‘They’re always looking at their surroundings for new possibilities,’ she says. ‘I feel like skateboarders are constantly pushing the boundaries of how to interact with their surroundings. Pools were made for swimming and yet, in a perfect storm of events, they were emptied and skateboarders found them, and learned how to fly in the air.’
‘Concrete Currents’, also at Aalto2, showcases photographic work from Finnish skateboarder and photographer Arto Saari – including shots of skaters in Aalto-inspired kidney-shaped pools across California. ‘It has been amazing to see how Aalto’s design has broken down barriers and created a new living organism,’ says Saari. The pool at Villa Mairea, he adds, ‘ultimately became much more than just a swimming pool’.
Francesca Perry is a London-based writer and editor covering design and culture. She has written for the Financial Times, CNN, The New York Times and Wired. She is the former editor of ICON magazine and a former editor at The Guardian.
-
At restored Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall, local authenticity meets contemporary flair
Dar All Dall, a newly renovated Marrakech riad from This Time Tomorrow, is a jewelled oasis full of local warmth and sophistication
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Isamaya Ffrench designs a limited-edition gua sha tool with FaceGym
Make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench and FaceGym create Sculpt01, a gua sha tool designed to lift facial contours and stimulate lymphatic drainage
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Soft-Geometry's San Francisco studio provides the perfect place to work, rest and play
Indian-American design duo Soft-Geometry keeps shop, and house, in a converted San Francisco warehouse where they developed the Molecule collection, launching at New York Design Week 2024
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
RIBA’s ‘Raise the Roof’ show is a deep dive into the history of its London HQ
With its ‘Raise the Roof: Building for Change’ exhibition, the RIBA explores themes including gender, ethnicity, race, and imperialism embedded within its own historic headquarters
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: a glimpse of what’s to come
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 and its curator Carlo Ratti reveal the theme, 'Intelligens', and first glimpses into what’s to come at the festival's launch next spring
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Alvar Aalto's House of Culture in Helsinki is a modernist gem reborn
Modernist icon House of Culture by Alvar Aalto has been restored and brought to the 21st century by Finnish architecture studio JKMM and Design Agency Fyra for ASM Global Finland
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
London Science Museum’s Energy Revolution gallery champions sustainable exhibition design
The Energy Revolution gallery opens at London’s Science Museum, exploring decarbonisation through sustainable exhibition design by Unknown Works
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Tropical Modernism: Architecture and Independence’ at the V&A is a bold exploration
London’s V&A presents ‘Tropical Modernism: Architecture and Independence’, a deep dive into 1940s architectural influences within West Africa and India
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
'Emerging Ecologies' at MoMA explores the history of the 'green’ movement
'Emerging Ecologies' opens at MoMA in New York, curated by Ambasz Institute director Carson Chan and seeking the meaning of building 'green'
By Beatrice Galilee Published
-
London architecture exhibitions 2023: a guide to the best shows this month
Exciting, beautiful and thought-provoking London architecture exhibitions; here's our pick of the finest in town, to visit and enjoy this month
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Public by Design: Exhibit Columbus 2023 opening weekend launches
Exhibit Columbus 2023 has launched, celebrating public installations of art and architecture in Indiana, USA in its inaugural weekend
By Audrey Henderson Published