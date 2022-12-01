11 Hoyt by Studio Gang sets a new standard for Downtown Brooklyn

11 Hoyt by Studio Gang is resetting the bar at a new height among Downtown Brooklyn's residential offering. Although that particular part of town has not traditionally been considered a sought-after residential zone, the escalating emergence of luxury high-rises, design-forward hotels, cocktail bars and restaurants is finally bringing the borough’s long-standing commercial hub in step with its other hot spots. Within this new development is this enticing residential scheme, located at the juncture of where Brooklyn’s business district bleeds into blocks of historic brownstones.

Developed by Tishman Speyer and designed by founder Jeanne Gang and her team, 11 Hoyt continues the two entities’ ongoing partnership on various large-scale projects across the country, including the first phase of the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus in Allston, Massachusetts; Building F of Mission Rock, a residential building in the 28-acre mixed-use transformation new neighbourhood in San Francisco; and Mira, a mixed-income condominium also in San Francisco.

(Image credit: Tom Harris)

11 Hoyt by Studio Gang

To mark its first completed residential tower in New York City, Studio Gang leaves a recognisable mark on the Brooklyn skyline by bestowing 11 Hoyt with a distinctive, rhythmic facade, inspired by classic bay windows. Studio Gang’s reinterpretation of these traditional brownstone fixtures sees the bays articulating diagonally upwards and downwards, like gently cresting waves that ripple across the building’s facade, creating the illusion of them peeling away from the structure while infusing it with an animated, scallop-like feel.

(Image credit: Seth Caplan)

The 57-storey building’s commanding verticality is further underscored by its standing atop a two-storey podium structure, which allows for elevated park space, a private driveway and ground-floor retail to elegantly co-exist. Spanning an entire city block, the podium configuration, which is set back from the street, also enables the maximum amount of natural light and air to fill each of the residential units.

(Image credit: Colin Miller)

‘We designed 11 Hoyt from the inside out, looking to give residents great natural light, views, and spacious interiors, even in dense Downtown Brooklyn,’ says Jeanne Gang. ‘We looked for ways to bring green spaces and biodiverse nature to the neighborhood, which it has traditionally lacked. New plantings at street level add green to the public way, and the elevated garden landscape atop the podium provides a place where residents can build community and enjoy the outdoors, as well as habitat for wildlife and rainwater retention.’

(Image credit: Colin Miller)

11 Hoyt’s carefully considered exterior is matched by its sumptuous interiors, designed by Michaelis Boyd, which utilised a rich and tactile material palette to give the project an inviting, hospitality-centric feel. Each of the residences, which range from studios to four-bedroom apartments, exude a refined classicism that perfectly frames each unit’s aerial views. This is exemplified in the use of blackened metals and bronze hardware in the kitchens to the use of dark-stained white oak and elegant white marble in the bathrooms.

(Image credit: Colin Miller)

Undoubtedly best of all is the array of amenity spaces at 11 Hoyt’s residents’ disposal. From the 75ft saltwater pool, the squash court, gym, steam showers, sauna, massage and relaxation rooms and yoga/group fitness studio to a maker’s studio, children’s playroom, a coworking lounge, and even a private cinema and music room, both located on the building’s 32nd floor, 11 Hoyt redefines communal living by spreading the creature comforts out into different areas of the building.

(Image credit: Chris Coe)

‘11 Hoyt is such a forward-thinking development. When designing the amenities spaces we asked ourselves, what makes a home? It is a place to recharge, relax, socialize, work, be creative and work out,’ reflects Rina Kukaj, New York director at Michaelis Boyd. ‘The modern home is multifunctional, so we designed the amenities to feel luxurious and comfortable. We wanted multipurpose spaces designed for sharing and to stand the test of time. Playing with color and texture, we chose materials and finishes that are tactile, that will patinate and age gracefully. We created layers within the materiality and lots of interesting moments for a resident to experience.’

(Image credit: Colin Miller)

(Image credit: Seth Caplan)

(Image credit: Seth Caplan)

(Image credit: Colin Miller)

(Image credit: Colin Miller)

11hoytbrooklyn.com (opens in new tab)