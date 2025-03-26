What can we expect from Watches and Wonders 2025?

As the watch world gears up for its biggest event of the year, discover all the main talking points with our frequently updated guide to Watches and Wonders 2025

After a post-pandemic high, last year was a quieter one for the watch industry, with drops in exports and sales signalling an end to the record-breaking highs of the last few years. What to expect, then, from this year’s Watches and Wonders? With 60 brands preparing to unveil their watch releases, many assume the biggest event in the horological calendar will be a quieter one this year, with less of an emphasis on brand new collections, and more of a focus on reworked classics.

Amongst the doom of falling sales and, consequently, prices, there are signs the market could go in interesting new directions. Advancements in women’s watches are responding to a new generation of female consumers who expect larger dimensions and mechanical movements in their watches, while plays on colour and material elsewhere show that innovation and a pushing of the technical boundaries is still key for many.

The focus is firmly on a younger audience this year at the salon itself. Last year, a quarter of attendees were under 35, something the salon has built on this year with a programme dedicated to a horological education. The LAB space, a hub of new technologies, will also include members from schools, start-ups and apprentices. In Geneva itself, there will be an emphasis on watchmaking training courses, workshops and activities for children. ‘The Lab will bring new initiatives and I’m very much looking forward to discovering the student projects,’ says CEO Matthieu Humair, Watches and Wonders Geneva. ‘I’m also looking forward to the Longitude 0 exhibition, with its aesthetic staging, that will take visitors for a journey along the famous Greenwich meridian.’

CEO Matthieu Humair, Watches and Wonders Geneva

Visitor experience, too, will be tweaked, with both the press and now the public able to register for product presentations and tours in advance. ‘Watches and Wonders Geneva allows the visitors to experience the world of watchmaking in many different ways, whatever your level of knowledge,’ Humair adds. ‘This year, we have designed an exciting and tailor-made program to make each visit unique while offering the same level of services that made the success of the Salon. Watches and Wonders Geneva is an immersive watchmaking experience.’

Watches and Wonders runs from 1 - 7 April 2025 at Palexpo Geneva, and is open to the public from 5 - 7 April

watchesandwonders.com

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

