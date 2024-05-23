Diamonds are the star of the show in a striking Richard Mille watch
The Richard Mille RM 037 Red Gold Snow Set watch features an onyx and diamond dial
High jewellery craftsmanship meets horological expertise in the Richard Mille RM 037. Crafted in a deep red gold, the diamonds here take centre stage in a dazzling display of the brand’s mastery of gem-setting. Diamonds are snow-set, meaning they appear to have come to rest on the dial almost haphazardly in a seemingly random pattern of diameters, from 0.5-1.6mm.
Catching the light just like snowflakes, they are brilliantly brought to life when set against the deep onyx dial. It’s an alluring foil for the sharp technicality at the heart of the watch, which marries an accomplished movement and familiar design motifs, with the distinctive elongated curve and exposed screws nodding to the watch’s more traditionally masculine beginnings.
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
