Dina Kamal's jewellery is precious armour for the body
Dina Kamal's precious jewellery collection is drawn from a fighting spirit
Jewellery designer Dina Kamal is driven by a desire for architectural forms in her creations, which see her draw curves in 18ct gold, punctuate broken loops with diamonds, and sink pearls into puffed quilts of beige gold.
Kamal prefers to work in 18ct beige gold, otherwise known as raw white gold. ‘It’s 18ct gold without copper, the true white gold,’ she says, remarking that its understated sheen makes it an elegant foil for the diamonds. For Kamal, jewellery is armour, and she draws on a wealth of historical and cultural references to create her offbeat pieces.
Here, a grid of brushed beige gold dotted with diamonds conforms to her cornerstones of proportion, structure and beauty, while imbuing the traditional ring with a precious power all its own.
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
