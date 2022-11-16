Best Apple watch bands for the design aficionado
Whether sporty, cool or classic, find the best Apple watch bands for you
Apple watch bands have come a long way, with a host of designers and brands putting their own distinctive spin on accessories that are both functional and stylish. Whether fashion-led, sporty, or a riff on classic watch design codes, the right band can bring new life to a much-loved Apple watch. Whatever your aesthetic, find the best Apple watch bands for you with our handy guide.
Best Apple Watch bands for design lovers
Kate Spade
Apple watch bands take on a chic edge when the familiar links are drawn in black stainless steel. We love Kate Spade's interpretation, imbuing the distinctive form with a chic gloss.
Bellroy
A smooth loop of leather makes a sleek complement to the simple silhouette of your Apple watch, and these eco-tanned options from Bellroy come in a multitude of hues.
Apple
The Apple Watch Nike Sport band is crafted from a flexible, soft material that allows your skin to breathe, whether you're in the gym or the office. A handy pin-and-tuck closing feature makes slipping it on and off a breeze.
UAG
We love the easy wearability of this sporty piece from UAG, which use soft touch silicon for a watch strap both soft, comfortable and waterproof.
Apple
Apple's own selection of watch bands encompass the sporty, the smart and the chic. We love this double-layer nylon weave which is both comfortable and practical, with a soft cushioning which lets moisture escape. Available in a rainbow of bright hues, you're sure to find one to love.
Nuclieus
Who says your Apple watch band can't be a piece of jewellery in its own right? Not luxe accessories brand Nuclieus, who create super-strong and sleek Apple watch bands in high-quality stainless steel from their Antwerp-based workshop. Diamonds, clustered in the centre of each link, can be personalised at will for seriously dazzling design.
Hermès
Hermès announced a collaboration with Apple in 2015, and their shared focus on technical innovation and simple, recognisable design codes made this partnership both a natural and successful one. Fans of classic design will find the range of straps in butter-soft calf leather irresistible, and with a rainbow of bright hues available, everyone will find something to love.
Off-White
Off-White brings an offbeat sensibility to the classic Apple watch band, with pieces inspired by streetwear references in a blending of fashion and horological motifs. This piece, crafted in a nylon-blend webbing with the familiar jacquard logo, adds an edge to dusky pink and blue tones.
Jean Rousseau
Leather aficionados will be spoilt for choice with Jean Rousseau’s range of Apple watch bands. Crafted in France, the collection encompasses both classic and sporty pieces. Straps are padded and stitched to ensure total comfort, while some pieces -– such as those suitable for a short swim – are crafted from functional water-resistant alligator.
La Californienne
Independent watch company La Californienne puts a retro spin on the classic watch band with a collection that paints stripes onto vegetable-tanned leather. This piece in black and white will bring a touch of sporty chic to the utilitarian design of an Apple watch.
Mintapple
Prefer the seamless metallic loop of a stainless steel watch band? The link bracelet band from Mintapple is crafted in aluminium and is available in space grey, space black or gold, with links that make for quick and effortless size adjustments.
