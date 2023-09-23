Jacqueline Rabun’s sculptural jewellery design goes on show in London
‘Jacqueline Rabun: A Retrospective’ opens at London’s Carpenters Workshop Gallery
Smooth, sculptural forms have become synonymous with Jacqueline Rabun’s works over the last 30 years, and are now the subject of a major new exhibition celebrating the jewellery designer’s career. ‘Jacqueline Rabun: A Retrospective’, at London’s Carpenters Workshop Gallery, unites over 250 of Rabun’s pieces with drawings and photographs from her archive.
‘It will be both exciting and emotional to present designs from my archive alongside my current work in one space,’ says Rabun. ‘This exhibition represents a personal journal of my work, connecting to different chapters of my life from the past 35 years. It is a human experience with the “Offspring” collection reflecting my chapter of having my child whilst the ”Mercy” collection is a look into a more challenging period of my life. It is an honour to inaugurate Carpenters Workshop Jewellery's new flagship space with my largest ever retrospective show, in this great cultural city where I resided for 32 years.'
The exhibition traces the path of Rabun’s career, from the early work she created upon her move to London in 1989 through to her long-term collaboration with Georg Jensen and her latest pieces created exclusively for Carpenters Workshop Gallery.
The development of her style, from her first raw pieces in precious metals to her later streamlined silhouettes, is here encompassed in a series of sensual jewellery pieces.
‘The exhibition is a journey from “Raw Elegance”, designed in 1990, through to “Metanoia”, which I designed especially for Carpenters Workshop Gallery in 2021,’ Rabun adds. ‘It is visible to see how my design language has evolved yet always remained sculptural and organic.’
‘Jacqueline Rabun: A Retrospective’ takes place 20 September –18 November at Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
